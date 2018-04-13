Stafford Springs, CT — When the 2018 season at Stafford Speedway begins, the paddock area will be different. For the first time in nearly 30 years the winningest driver in Stafford Speedway history, Ted Christopher, will not unload his signature #13 SK Modified®. After tragically losing the racing legend last fall the racing community is coming together to continue the legacy of TC in the only way we know how, through racing.

Former NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour car owner George Bierce has posted $500 bonuses for each of the three NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour events being held at Stafford Speedway this season. Starting with the NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler® 200 on Sunday, April 29th, competitors will be eligible for the bonus which will be paid throughout the field. The 13th place qualifier, 13th place car on lap 13, and 13th place finisher will each receive a $100 bonus while the winner will receive $200 for a total bonus of $500.

“I wanted to do something to honor Teddy,” explained George Bierce, owner and operator of Major Motion Transport. “I’ve known Ted for a long time. I sponsored his cars when he ran for Billy “Bear” Calicchio and raced against him for a long time. He was a fierce competitor and a friend, we’ll miss him. I’m glad we can put up a bonus in his honor.”

The $500 bonus will be paid out for each of the three NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour events held at Stafford, including the April 29th NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler®, the August 3rdStarrett 150, and the September 29th NAPA Auto Parts Fall Final. Bierce, a long time supporter of short track racing, has had a long list of modified talent compete in his signature #19 modified. Drivers including Ted Christopher, Jimmy Blewett, Eric Beers, Ron Silk, and 5-time champion Doug Coby have all piloted the Major Motion Transport #19.

“2018 will be a tough season without our friend Teddy at the track,” said Stafford General Manager Mark Arute. “We appreciate the generous bonus that George is posting to honor Ted’s memory and contribution to auto racing at Stafford Speedway.”

The bonus posted by George Bierce adds to the weekly SK Modified® bonus posted by Kevin Harvick and KHI Management in honor of Ted Christopher. In addition, the Stafford management is working on a special SK Modified® event in memory Ted Christopher scheduled for Friday, July 13th in honor of the Stafford legend.

The 47th Annual NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler® takes the green flag April 27-29. Tickets for the “Greatest Race in the History of Spring” are on sale now at the Speedway Box Office. Tickets are priced at $40.00 for adult general admission tickets, $5.00 for children ages 6-14, and children ages 5 and under are admitted free of charge when accompanied by an adult. Reserved seating is priced at $42.00 for all ages. As always, Stafford Motor Speedway offers free parking with overnight parking available. Tickets are good for both Saturday and Sunday admission. All ticket prices include 10% CT Admission Tax. Discount Tickets are now available at participating NAPA Auto Parts stores. For a full list of the 72 participating locations throughout Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, Rhode Island, and Vermont, please call the speedway office or point your web browser to www.staffordmotorspeedway.com/ participating-napa-auto-parts- stores.

Sources: Scott Running/Stafford Motor Speedway PR