FREMONT, Ohio – A forecast of rapidly falling temperatures into the 30s accompanied by high winds and heavy rain throughout the day and evening Saturday has prompted Fremont Speedway to cancel the season opener on NAPA Auto Parts Night, Saturday, April 14.

“The Track That Action Built” will open for its 68th season of racing on Saturday, April 21 for Smith Family Food Night with the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads FAST 410 Championship Series presented by Ohio Logistics making their debut along with the Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprints, Burmeister Trophy Dirt Trucks and McCullough Industries Late Models. Many area businesses and organizations will have their mascots in attendance.

ABOUT FAST

The FAST Series was started as a way to promote the great racing fans have enjoyed in Northwest/North Central Ohio at Attica Raceway Park and Fremont Speedway – thus the FAST acronym to stand for Fremont Attica Sprint Title. Over the past couple of years, the series has expanded to include other tracks and is now known as simply the FAST Championship Series.

Those who are seeking additional information regarding the 2017 All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads FAST Series presented by Ohio Logistics, or the 2017 JLH General Contractors FAST ‘305’ Series presented by Engine Pro, can do so by logging on to the official online home of the FAST Series at www.fastondirt.com. Be sure to stay updated on everything FAST related and ‘Like’ FAST on Facebook at fb.com/fastondirt and follow FAST on Twitter at @FASTseries.

ABOUT SMITH FAMILY FOODS

Smith Family Foods is located just outside of Tiffin, Ohio. Since 1984 “Family” is not just a word in our name but an integral part of the day-to-day philosophy that drives our business. Quality products, family values, and exceptional service along with competitive pricing are the building blocks that help us exceed customer expectations every day. Find out more at www.smithfamilyfoods.net

Smith Family Foods taps into long-standing family recipes and pair them with fresh inspiration for today’s market to deliver a comprehensive line of items produced in-house. Ranging from chopped steaks, custom cut steaks and chops, breaded chicken, brats and Granny Smith’s Delicious fresh deli salads, just to mention a few. Smith Family Foods has the more than 2,000 wholesale items we offer to solve all your foodservice needs. Check our Products page for a complete list.

Sources: Brian Liskai/Fremont Speedway PR