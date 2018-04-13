Stewart Friesen Joins Impressive Lineup for VP Racing Fuels Bruce Rogers Memorial Money Maker at Grandview Saturday (April 14) Shooting for $7,500 to Win; Weather is Looking Great for Raceday

Bechtelsville, PA April 13, 2018 . . . Stewart Friesen, currently making quite a name for himself in many different forms of auto racing including the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, has joined the growing list of outstanding talents entered to race in the VP Racing Fuels Bruce Rogers Memorial Money Maker race at Grandview Speedway on Saturday (April 14th).

Already entered were such standouts as Matt Sheppard, Billy Pauch, Ryan Watt along with track champion Craig VonDohren, former champs Jeff Strunk and Duane Howard and so many more Modified talents including veteran Meme DeSantis returning to racing action. And there are sure to be some surprise entries show up to try for the win in the prestigious 50-lap Small Block vs. Big Block Modified race that will pay $7,500 to the winner and at least $1,000 to each racer that makes the 24 car starting field. This is a non-point event. The race remembers the track owner who passed away in March, 2017 and was greatly respected by so many.

In addition to the Modified race, there will be Sportsman stock cars in action with their feature paying $750 to win and $125 to make the main event.

Racers that do not make the starting field for the Rogers Memorial will get to have their name entered in an American Racer sponsored drawing that will have four lucky racers getting $250 each.

Those wishing to register for the Rogers Memorial, they can still enter, there is no license required and no entry fee, can do so at www.grandviewspeedway.com/ bruce-rogers-memorial/.Please provide drivers name, contact information, and phone number. A drivers meeting will take place at 5 pm with all cars signed in by 5 pm. The drawing for qualifying heat starting positions takes place at 5:30 pm. And hot laps for the racers start at 6 pm.

Racing gets the green flag at 7 pm with spectator gates open at 5 pm. Adult admission is $28 while youngsters 6 through 11 paying just $5. Kids under 6 are admitted free. Pit admission is $35 and no license required.

The one-third-mile, banked clay track, offering clear views of all the action from each seat, is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, PA, just off Route 100, 10 miles north of Pottstown. For up-to-date information check in at www.grandviewspeedway.com or Facebook. The track office telephone number is 610.754.7688.

Sources: Ernie Saxton Communications