CLAREMONT, N.H. — With opening day of the 2018 Granite State Pro Stock Series fast approaching, officials are preparing for May 4th at Claremont Speedway earnestly.

The season will again be headlined by a 50 lap feature event at New Hampshire Motor Speedway as part of the New England Short Track Showdown June 24th. Hudson International Speedway and Oktoberfest at Lee USA Speedway will be joining the series along with others from the New England region.

“A few time trial events, a triple 35 lap show, and a 150 lap $3500 to win marquee feature at Claremont Speedway gives us our most diverse schedule to date.” series president Mike Parks said. “Our car counts will be the best to date, with twelve drivers committed to the entire 13 race schedule.”

GSPSS’ largest schedule set: The 2018 season will see 13 races across 10 venues in the New England region.

O’Sullivan sees defending 2017 title “tougher than ever”: Sixteen Acres, Mass. driver Mike O’ Sullivan is looking forward to the start of the season with a new car. “We’ve built a new car over the winter and I believe we’ve done everything we could to step our game up this season,” O’Sullivan said. “I think defending the title will be tough but, I’m excited to see if it all pays off.”

MacMichael looking to challenge in sophomore season: “After coming so close in 2017 we are ready to go after the championship again,” Newbury, N.H. driver [2017 Rookie of the Year] Scott MacMichael said. “Bob [Labine] has provided me with a freshened Dale Shaw chassis and I can’t thank him enough for it.”

Doiron joins GSPSS full time: Berwick, ME driver Joey Doiron, a multi-time PASS winner and 2016 Speedway 660 SpeedWeekend 250 champion is “excited to race on tracks he hasn’t visited in a while,” Doiron said. “Hopefully we will be able to have a little fun, win a couple races, and spend time with family.”

Driver roster blooming: Twelve drivers have made the full season commitment including newcomers, Jimmy Renfew Jr, Jacob Dore, and Ray Christian III. Returning drivers include 2016 champion Barry Gray, Nick Lascuola, Mike Scorzelli, Josh King, Devin O’Connell, and Cory Casagrande. Look for select entries from Derek Griffith, Nick Jenkins, Phil Richardson, and Jeremy Davis as well.

Sources: Mike Parks/GSPSS PR

Photo by John Miller