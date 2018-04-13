Global leader in professional IT, engineering, and life science solutions to support development of Formula E with expertise in IT and engineering

ROME, ITALY (April 13, 2018) – Formula E has today confirmed that Modis – the leading experts in IT, engineering and life science solutions – will help drive first-class performance and ground-breaking technological innovation as an official partner of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship.

Announced on the eve of the first-ever Formula E race in Rome on April 14 – the new partnership will connect the world’s brightest talent in engineering and technology with the electric street racing series.

The agile end-to-end solutions of Modis will empower Formula E to deliver world-beating performance and continuous innovation in electric vehicle technology. The high-quality specialists will support the development and emerging success of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship as the official partner for professional staffing and solutions for IT and engineering.

Alejandro Agag, Founder & CEO of Formula E, said: “As a championship and workforce continuing to grow on a global scale, I’m delighted to welcome Modis as our latest official partner. With expertise in information technology and engineering solutions, I look forward to working with the support of Modis to continue to attract the very best engineers to the ABB FIA Formula E Championship.”

“Formula E and Modis co-exist at the cutting-edge of innovation and performance. Modis will connect the best talent in IT and engineering with the exciting possibilities of e-mobility to ignite the next chapter in motor racing,” said the Adecco Group CEO Alain Dehaze. “We look forward to helping Formula E and the e-mobility industry grow rapidly as we work together to power a more sustainable global economy.”

Stay tuned on www.modis.com to explore opportunities to dive into the world of Formula E and Modis.

Sources: Formula E PR

About the ABB FIA Formula E Championship:

The ABB FIA Formula E Championship is the electric street racing series and the world’s first fully-electric international single-seater category in motorsport. Formula E brings electrifying wheel-to-wheel action to some of the world’s leading cities, racing against the backdrop of iconic skylines such as New York, Hong Kong, Paris, and Rome.

The inaugural season of Formula E sparked into life in September 2014 around the grounds of the Olympic Park in Beijing. The fourth edition of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship will see 10 teams and 20 drivers compete in 10 cities spanning five continents in the fight to be crowned champion. Hong Kong hosted the season-opener over the course of two days on December 2 & 3, with the championship coming to a close in New York in July.

Formula E is more than just a race to be the best – it’s a competitive platform to test and develop road relevant technologies, helping refine the design and functionality of electric vehicle components and speeding-up the transition and uptake of clean transportation on a global scale.

For this season, more manufacturers have joined the electric revolution with reigning champion Lucas di Grassi looking to defend his title for the Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler team. More big-name manufacturers have also committed to race in Formula E – including BMW and Nissan in tandem with the new-look car and battery in season five, along with Mercedes-Benz and Porsche who also plan to join the following year.



Follow Formula E:

www.FIAFormulaE.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FIAFormulaE

Instagram: www.instagram.com/FIAFormulaE

Twitter: www.twitter.com/FIAFormulaE (@ FIAFormulaE)

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/ FIAFormulaE



About Modis:

As the global leader in professional solutions for IT, engineering and life sciences, Modis is designed to deliver agile end-to-end solutions for its customers, including professional staffing and consulting, project services, managed services, customised solutions, and outsourcing projects. Part of the world’s leading HR solutions company, the Adecco Group, Modis empowers its associates, consultants, clients, and candidates to connect smarter in a rapidly changing world of work through technology, innovation and international expertise. Modis is the only global brand of this kind, engaging some 35,000 associates and consultants and serving more than 6,000 customers in 18 countries worldwide. The Modis network of 20 centres of excellence and delivery centres offers customers the opportunity to benefit from best practices in their industries as well as access to the Adecco Group’s resources, experience and expert network in 60 territo ries. Modis offers candidates an unrivalled, diverse portfolio of projects and career development opportunities with the flexibility and security they need to thrive.

About ABB:

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a pioneering technology leader in electrification products, robotics and motion, industrial automation and power grids, serving customers in utilities, industry and transport & infrastructure globally. Continuing a history of innovation spanning more than 130 years, ABB today is writing the future of industrial digitalisation with two clear value propositions – bringing electricity from any power plant to any plug and automating industries from natural resources to finished products. As title partner of Formula E, the fully-electric international FIA motorsport class, ABB is pushing the boundaries of e-mobility to contribute to a sustainable future. ABB operates in more than 100 countries with about 135,000 employees. www.abb.com