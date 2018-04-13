The World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series has canceled tonight’s event at the Jacksonville Speedway at Jacksonville, IL due to saturated grounds from the heavy rainfall and snowfall received this morning and throughout the week. With more rain in the forecast throughout the evening, World of Outlaws officials have canceled tonight’s event. The event will be rescheduled for Wednesday, June 27.

All tickets for tonight’s event will be honored at the June 27 event. All ticketing questions should be answered by Jacksonville Speedway staff, stay tuned to their website at jacksonvillespeedway.com. The World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series 40th Anniversary Season continues tomorrow night Saturday, April 14 in Haubstadt, IN at Tri-State Speedway.

Sources: World of Outlaws Craftsman® Sprint Car Series PR