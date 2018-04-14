Ryan Preece picked up his second NASCAR XFINITY Series win at Bristol (TN) Motor Speedway Saturday. Preece used a restart to take the lead from teammate Brandon Jones with 9 laps to go. Justin Allgaier was among the fastest cars late in the race and finished second. It was his fifth top five in the last six Bristol starts.

Daniel Hemric recorded his second consecutive podium finish. Elliot Sadler rallied from an early crash for his fourth consecutive top-five at Bristol. Spencer Gallagher was fifth for the best finish in his career. Jones led the most laps (106) but dropped to sixth on two tires.

Preece also collected the $100 Dash 4 Cash bonus. A fourth at Texas last weekend made the No. 18 Rheem Toyota driver eligible with teammate Christopher Bell, Cole Custer, and Daniel Hemric. Bell was eliminated by a crash.

Preece will not defend the Dash 4 Cash as Noah Gragson will make his series debut Friday at Richmond. His next race is the NAPA Spring Sizzler at Stafford (CT) Motor Speedway, where he is the defending winner. He will not compete in the NASCAR XFINITY Series until July 6 at Daytona.

The Berlin, CT driver also won the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race at Bristol in 2015. Former Modified drivers with Bristol XFINITY wins include Brett Bodine, Todd Bodine, Jeff Fuller, and Jimmy Spencer.

