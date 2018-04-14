« Courtney Claims Redemption on Kokomo GP Night One
World of Outlaws Postpone Tri-State Speedway Event to April 22

HAUBSTADT, IN – April 13, 2018 – The World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series continues to fight a losing a battle against Mother Nature. After a constant overnight rain, Tri-State Speedway and World of Outlaws officials have made the decision to postpone tonight’s event to Sunday, April 22 due to overly saturated grounds. Tickets for tonight’s event will be honored in full for the event on April 22nd.

All ticketing questions should be directed to Tri-State Speedway at 812-768-6025. The rain date at the Tri-State Speedway sets up a three-race weekend, in three different states for the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series next weekend starting Friday, April 20 at the Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis, AR. Saturday, the Series returns to Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, MO, before concluding the weekend back in Haubstadt, IN. More information for all of these events can be found at woosprint.com. If you can’t make it to the track, be sure to watch all the action LIVE on DIRTVision.com!

Sources: World Racing Group



