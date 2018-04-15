BEDFORD, Pa. (April 15, 2018) – With forecasts predicting nearly two inches of rainfall, Bedford Speedway and Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 officials have been forced to cancel the Roy Morral Classic scheduled for Sunday evening, April 15. At this time, a make-up date has not been determined.

Up next on the schedule, the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 will invade the Buckeye State, first visiting the highbanks of Attica Raceway Park on Friday, April 20, where the traveling All Stars will take part in the rescheduled Core & Main Spring Nationals presented by Fisher Performance. Originally scheduled for Friday, April 6, the Spring Nationals program will welcome the All Stars to Attica Raceway Park for the first of five visits in 2018, two of which during Labor Day weekend.

Wayne County Speedway will welcome the All Star Circuit of Champions on Saturday, April 21. Like Attica Raceway Park, Wayne County Speedway will host the All Stars on multiple occasions in 2018, four total including the annual Pete Jacobs Memorial in early September.

More news and information pertaining to the upcoming Ohio doubleheader will be posted in the near future. Fans are encouraged to stay tuned at www.allstarsprint.com, as well as on all of the available social media platforms.

About the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1:

All Star Enterprises, LLC, wholly owned by Tony Stewart, d/b/a the All Star Circuit of Champions, is a winged sprint car series. The All-Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Car Series is one of the oldest traveling 410 sprint car organizations and is a staple of grassroots, open-wheel racing. Formed in 1970 by Bud Miller, the series has largely been considered the first ‘outlaw’ Sprint Car organization of the modern era. Motorsports entrepreneur Tony Stewart agreed to terms with Guy Webb to become the sole owner of the original winged sprint car tour in January of 2015. In 2018, MAVTV Motorsports Network will be the official television home of the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 and will broadcast eight high-profile events.



About Arctic Cat:

For more than 50 years, the Arctic Cat snowmobile brand has stood as one of the most widely recognized and respected in the industry. Today Arctic Cat’s snowmobile product lines span more than 50 different models, with offerings for every style of riding, from trail-riding with the family, to long-distance touring with friends, to mountain sleds to handle the most severe backcountry conditions. For more information, visit: www.arcticcat.com.

About Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc:

Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of golf cars, utility and personal transportation vehicles, snowmobiles, side-by-sides, all-terrain vehicles, professional turf-care equipment, and ground support equipment. Textron Specialized Vehicles markets products under the E-Z-GO®, Cushman®, Arctic Cat®, Textron Off Road™, Jacobsen®, Dixie Chopper®, Ransomes®, TUG™, Douglas™, Premier™ and Safeaero™ brands. Its vehicles are found in environments ranging from golf courses to factories, airports to planned communities, and theme parks to hunting preserves.



About Mobil 1:

The world’s leading synthetic motor oil brand, Mobil 1™ features anti-wear technology that provides performance beyond our conventional motor oils. This technology allows Mobil 1 to meet or exceed the toughest standards of car builders and to provide exceptional protection against engine wear, under normal or even some of the most extreme conditions. Mobil 1 flows quickly in extreme temperatures to protect critical engine parts and is designed to maximize engine performance and help extend engine life.

For more information, visit mobiloil.com, on Twitter @Mobil1 and, on Facebook, www.facebook.com/mobil1.

Mobil, Mobil 1 and Mobil 1 Racing are registered trademarks of Exxon Mobil Corporation or one of its subsidiaries.

Sources: Tyler Altmeyer/Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 PR