New Egypt, NJ (April 15, 2018) – On Opening Night at New Egypt Speedway, presented by Oliver Communications Group, Billy Pauch, Jr. was victorious in the extra distance 40-lap Modified feature. Pat Wall topped the field in the Hammer Sportsman race. The Street Stock feature was won by Bill Liedtka. Ryan Heim took the checkered flag in the Lyons Construction/Metal Fab Rookie contest.

As the 40-lap double point Modified feature got underway, polesitter Steve Davis sped to the front with JR Fulper and Billy Pauch, Jr. next in line. With three tours completed, Pauch, Jr. had motored into second with Brandon Grosso advancing to third. On lap four, Pauch, Jr. was just about to take command of the race when the yellow flag waved for Brian Papiez. On the ensuing restart, Pauch, Jr. used the outside groove to drive by Davis and into the lead. After several caution periods and ten circuits in the books, Pauch, Jr. was still in control with Danny Bouc, Grosso, Dominick Buffalino, Jimmy Horton and Davis in tow. Due to the total amount of circuits under green and yellow flag conditions, a fuel stop took place at lap seventeen with Pauch, Jr., Grosso, Bouc, David VanHorn and Kevin Vaclavicek in the top five positions. When racing got back underway, Pauch, Jr. retained his edge

with Grosso holding onto second and VanHorn zipping into third. While cleanup of a lap eighteen multi-car tangle was occurring, Grosso went pitside and relinquished second place to VanHorn. Pauch, Jr. repelled a strong bid by Van Horn for the top running spot as action resumed. By the twenty-fifth tour, Pauch, Jr. was beginning to pull away from the pack with Bouc in second and VanHorn in third. As the leader was approaching the back of the field and with only six circuits remaining, the yellow lights illuminated for a slowing Ryan Krachun. On the ensuing restart, Pauch, Jr. kept his lead with Bouc and VanHorn trying to track him down. Over the final laps, several minor incidents brought out the yellow flag including the final caution of the contest with one circuit to go. During this period, the second place running Bouc went to the pits with a right rear flat. On the last lap shootout, Pauch, Jr., the 2017 division champion, held off VanHorn to earn the win. With VanHorn taking second, Modified rookie TJ Lilly finished in third place. Grosso rebounded to take fourth and Vaclavicek’s strong performance earned him a fifth-place finish. The Modified heat winners were Steve Davis, David VanHorn, and Brandon Grosso. PJ Oliver was

the victor in the consolation race.

In the 20-lap Hammer Sportsman feature, Pat Wall took the lead from Bill Liedtka on the eighth circuit and paced the field for the remaining distance to score his fifth career victory. Bob Lineman, Jr., who chased Wall over the final half of the race, was the runner-up. Cale Ross drove up from his twelfth place starting spot to come home in third. Billy Osmun, the 2017 Hammer Sportsman champion, completed the race in fourth while Kyle Kania finished in fifth. David Burns, Cale Ross, and Pat Wall won the qualify events for the Hammer Sportsman. The consolation race winner was Shaun Ratchford.

Bill Liedtka, the 2017 Street Stock Champion, opened up the defense of his title by taking the 15-lap Street Stock feature. Jimmy Avery came home in second. Third place was grabbed by Lee Allen. Jon Meyer and Mick Search rounded out the top five.

In the 8-lap Lyons Construction/Metal Fab Rookie feature, Ryan Heim led every step of the way to record the win. Sam Martz, Jr charged from his sixth starting spot to claim the runner-up spot. Third went to Bobby Holzwarth. Eric Conk finished fourth and fifth was taken by Kevin Borden, Jr.

Due to a curfew, the Mid Atlantic Sprint Series and 4-Cylinder feature events were postponed and will be completed at a future date. The Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series heat races were claimed by Jeff Geiges, Mark Bitner, Ryan Stillwagon and Austin Bishop. Logan Diehl took the checkered flag in the consolation event.

NEW EGYPT SPEEDWAY RESULTS – SATURDAY, APRIL 14, 2018

Modifieds

Heat 1 – 1. Steve Davis 2. Jeff Bubori 3. Jimmy Horton 4. Matt Stangle 5. Ryan Krachun 6. John McClelland

Heat 2 – 1. David VanHorn 2. Ryan Godown 3. Dillon Steuer 4. JR Fulper 5. Davey Sammons 6. Chris Grbac

Heat 3 – 1. Brandon Grosso 2. Billy Pauch, Jr. 3. Dominick Buffalino 4. TJ Lilly 5. Kevin Vaclavicek 6. Brian Papiez

Consolation – 1. PJ Oliver 2. Wade Hendrickson 3. Jack Swain 4. Rich Rutski 5. Tim Apgar

Automatic qualifier from practice – Danny Bouc

DNQ: Chad Barney, Brian Roemer, Bryan Kuhl, Jim Bobbitt, Mike Sabia, Blaine Bracelin, Richie Pratt, Jr.

MODIFIEDS – 40 LAPS FEATURE

1. BILLY PAUCH, JR. 2. David VanHorn 3. TJ Lilly 4. Brandon Grosso 5. Kevin Vaclavicek 6. Davey Sammons 7. JR Fulper 8. John McClelland 9. Ryan Godown 10. Wade Hendrickson 11. Brian Papiez 12. Danny Bouc 13. Dillon Steuer 14. Jeff Bubori 15. Ryan Krachun 16. Jimmy Horton 17. Chris Grbac 18. Steve Davis 19. Tim Apgar 20. Dominick Buffalino 21. Jack Swain 22. PJ Oliver 23. Matt Stangle 24. Rich Rutski

Hammer Sportsman

Heat 1 – 1. David Burns 2. Billy Osmun 3. Kyle Kania 4. Jeremy Martino 5. Joe Toth 6. John Criscione

Heat 2 – 1. Cale Ross 2. Joseph Brown 3. Will Dupree 4. Marty Resnick 5. Aaron Weaver 6. Sam Martz, Jr.

Heat 3 – 1. Pat Wall 2. Bob Lineman, Jr. 3. Art Liedl 4. Brad Roberts 5. Jason Kosch 6. Johnny Bangs

Consolation – 1. Shaun Ratchford 2. Paul Hartwig 3. George Gareis, Jr. 4. Kevin Borden, Jr. 5. Rob Mancini

Automatic qualifier from practice – Bill Liedtka

DNQ: Jim Hawke, Andy Visinski, Bobby Holzwarth, Eric Conk, Zachary Merola, Matt Miller, Jimmy Amato

HAMMER SPORTSMAN – 20 LAPS FEATURE

1. PAT WALL 2. Bob Lineman, Jr. 3. Cale Ross 4. Billy Osmun 5. Kyle Kania 6. Bill Liedtka 7. Art Liedl 8. Shaun Ratchford 9. Jeremy Martino 10. Marty Resnick 11. Paul Hartwig 12. Joe Toth 13. Sam Martz, Jr. 14. Jason Kosch 15. Kevin Borden, Jr. 16. Johnny Bangs 17. John Criscione 18. David Burns 19. Ryan Heim 20. Aaron Weaver 21. Joseph Brown 22. Brad Roberts 23. Will Dupree 24. George Gareis, Jr. 25. Jim Hawke

DNS: Rob Mancini

STREET STOCKS – 15 LAPS FEATURE

1. BILL LIEDTKA 2. Jimmy Avery 3. Lee Allen 4. Jon Meyer 5. Mick Search 6. Brian Ludwig 7. Billy Wroble 8. Marty Derr

DNS: Spider Ensinger, Sr., Joe Reid

LYONS CONSTRUCTION/METAL FAB ROOKIE SPORTSMAN – 8 LAPS FEATURE

1. RYAN HEIM 2. Sam Martz, Jr. 3. Bobby Holzwarth 4. Eric Conk 5. Kevin Borden, Jr. 6. Zachary Mendola 7. Matt Miller

DNS: Paige Brown

Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series

Heat 1 – 1. Jeff Geiges 2. Tim Tanner 3. Jon Haegele 4. Larry McVay 5. Bryant Davis

Heat 2 – 1. Mark Bitner 2. Eddie Wagner 3. Scott Frack 4. Tom Carberry, Sr. 5. Joe Kay

Heat 3 – 1. Ryan Stillwagon 2. Rick Stief 3. Andy Best 4. Jason Dunn 5. Mike Haggenbottom

Heat 4 – 1. Austin Bishop 2. Brendan Poff 3. Samantha Lieberman 4. CJ Faison 5. Zack Burd

Consolation – 1. Logan Diehl 2. Duane Nixon 3. Dom Melair 4. Danny Leaper

DNQ: Dean Conk, Jr, Chloe Andreas, Chad Connor, Reid Mitchell

MID-ATLANTIC SPRINT SERIES – 20 LAPS FEATURE – POSTPONED DUE TO CURFEW

4-CYLINDERS FEATURE – POSTPONED DUE TO CURFEW

