Tulare, CA……..Alex Schutte of Redding, Calif. won Saturday night’s 25-lap USAC Light Up the World Beverages/CBD Living Water Midget feature at the Merle Stone Chevrolet Thunderbowl Raceway. He passed Ryan Bernal on lap nine and led the rest of the way for the win, beating Austin Liggett, Cory Elliott, Shannon McQueen and Robert Dalby to the finish line.

LIGHT UP THE WORLD BEVERAGES USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET SERIES PRESENTED BY CBD LIVING WATER RACE RESULTS: April 14, 2018 – Tulare, California – Merle Stone Chevrolet Thunderbowl Raceway

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY QUALIFICATIONS: 1. Shannon McQueen, 7, McQueen-16.091; 2. Michael Faccinto, 9D, Dodenhoff-16.294; 3. Ryan Bernal, 73X, Ford-16.371; 4. Frankie Guerrini, 63, Guerrini-16.430; 5. Matt Mitchell, 75, Miller-16.516; 6. Alex Schutte, 28, Schutte.McElwee-16.16.688; 7. Cory Elliott, 11E, Elliott-16.701; 8. Clayton Ruston, 7R, CR-16.731; 9. Ronnie Gardner, 19, Sala-16.734; 10. Robby Josett, 2, Josett-16.839; 11. Robert Dalby, 4D, Dalby-16.904; 12. David Prickett, 22Q, Neverlift-16.905; 13. Austin Liggett, 3F, Finkenbinder-16.959; 14. C.J. Sarna, 20, Sarna-17.021; 15. Maria Cofer, 57, Cofer-17.135; 16. Bryan Drollinger, 71, Drollinger-17.268; 17. Kyle Beilman, 31, Beilman-17.340; 18. Ron Hazleton, 15, Hazelton-17.954; 19. Dylan Ito, 73, Ford-17.954; 20. Marvin Mitchell, 68, Mitchell-NT.

EXTREME MUFFLERS FIRST HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Elliott, 2. McQueen, 3. Josett, 4. Guerrini, 5. Liggett, 6. Drollinger, 7. Ito. NT

KEIZER ALUMINUM WHEELS/ROD END SUPPLY SECOND HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Ruston, 2. Dalby, 3. Matt Mitchell, 4. Sarna, 5. Faccinto, 6. Beilman. NT

COMPETITION SUSPENSION INCORPORATED/ROD END SUPPLY THIRD HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Schutte, 2. Bernal, 3. Prickett, 4. Gardner, 5. Cofer, 6. Hazelton. NT

FEATURE: (25 laps) 1. Alex Schutte, 2. Austin Liggett, 3. Cory Elliott, 4. Shannon McQueen, 5. Robert Dalby, 6. Ronnie Gardner, 7. Frankie Guerrini, 8. Clayton Ruston, 9. Marvin Mitchell, 10. Dylan Ito, 11. C.J. Sarna, 12. Maria Cofer, 13. Ron Hazelton, 14. Matt Mitchell, 15. Robby Josett, 16. Ryan Bernal, 17. Bryan Drollinger, 18. Kyle Beilman, 19. David Prickett, 20. Michael Faccinto. NT

**Faccinto flipped during qualifications. Drollinger flipped on lap 4 of the feature.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-8 Bernal, Laps 9-25 Schutte

SALDANA RACING PRODUCTS/RACING OPTICS HARD CHARGER: Austin Liggett (13th to 2nd)

NEW LIGHT UP THE WORLD USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET PRESENTED BY CBD LIVING WATER POINTS: 1-Schutte-79, 2-McQueen-74, 3-Elliott-72, 4-Liggett-71, 5-Dalby-65, 6-Gardner-60, 7-Guerrini-60, 8-Ruston-57, 9-Marvin Mitchell-46, 10-Sarna-46.

NEXT LIGHT UP THE WORLD USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET PRESENTED BY CBD LIVING WATER RACE: April 28 – Santa Maria (CA) Raceway

Sources: USAC PR