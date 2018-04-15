SEEKONK, MA. – Add Seekonk Speedway, Seekonk, MA, & Beech Ridge Motor Speedway, Scarborough, ME, to the list of host tracks for guaranteed starters events for this summer’s 3rd Annual, 200 – Lap U.S. Prostock/Super Late Model National Championship Race, Wednesday, July 18th at the Seekonk facility.

On Saturday, June 9, Seekonk will host a 65-lap Pro Stock race, which is part of their “Wall of Fame Inductee” ceremony. On June 23rd, Beech Ridge will host a 125-lap race for their Pro Series, a popular event at the famed Maine oval. Both race winners will secure a guaranteed starting position for the rich and prestigious race that has become popular for both competitors and fans alike.

“I would like to thank both tracks for their continued support in hosting these two race events as guaranteed starters to our 200 Lap Race,” said promoter Gary Sagar of Kraze Korlacki Speed Equipment. There are five opportunities for competitors to secure a guaranteed starting position from an expected large field of Prostock/Super Late Model teams trying to qualify for our event which pays $10,000 to the winner,” opined Sagar. The tracks and dates are:

GUARANTEED STARTER RACE EVENTS

1. Seekonk Speedway- Saturday, June 9

2. Beech Ridge Motor Speedway- Saturday, June 23

3. New Hampshire Motor Speedway- Sunday, June 24 -Granite State Prostock Series

4. Wiscasset Speedway- Saturday, June 30

5. Lee USA Speedway- Friday, July 6 -Granite State Prostock Series

For information on this years event, including any comments you may have, please contact Gary Sagar at gary@krazespeedequipment.net; 800-252-6830 or Seekonk Speedway- www.seekonkspeedway.com 508-336-9959.

Sources: Gary Sagar