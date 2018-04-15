Despite winter’s efforts to hold it’s grip on the northeast region, spring is in fact upon us. Wiscasset Speedway is once again ready to embark on a busy and diverse schedule beginning with Group 1 Opening Day this Saturday, April 21 at 2:00 pm. The engines will roar to life, the fans will don their favorite racing attire, and the familiar sounds, smells, and energy will fill the air. A new racing season will take the green flag. Fans & drivers alike have come to expect facility upgrades and a wide array of motorsports entertainment from owner’s Richard & Vanessa Jordan. Wiscasset Speedway’s 2018 season will be no different. A lighting system & network upgrade along with further grandstand side renovations will continue the track’s multi-year modernization project. On the racing side of things, the track’s 8 weekly divisions will once again be split into two groups that will alternate week to week. Group 1 will be highlighted by the ServPro of Biddeford-Saco Prostocks, along with the Maxwell’s Market Super Streets, the Cahill Tire 4-cylinder Pros, and the Thunder 4 Minis. Group 2 will feature the Wood Pellet Warehouse Late Model Sportsman, the K&A Property Services Modifieds, the Kennebec Equipment Outlaw Minis, and the Norms Used Cars Strictly Streets.

To complement the weekly divisions, Wiscasset Speedway will once again add in several “Flex” races featuring Nelcar Legends, Nema Midgets, Northeast Classic Lites, Wicked Good Vintage Racers, Senior Tour Auto Racers, GoKarts, and Enduros. History will also be made in August with 350 SMAC Super Modifieds come to town, marking the first time the winged Super-Mods will take to the high banks of Maine’s fastest track.

Wiscasset’s signature events return with the annual Coastal 200 on Memorial Day weekend, the Boss Hogg 150 on Labor Day weekend, and the Amsoil Dominator Strictly Shootout in late September. Other special races will include the Super Street 75 presented by Ward & Son’s Construction on June 16th, Prostock National Qualifier on June 30th, and Outlaw Mini Madness 75 lapper on September 1st.

Variety and fan entertainment will once again be a major part of Wiscasset’s 2018 plans. The Bozzuto’s Monster Truck Throwdown welcomes midcoast Maine favorite Greg Winchenbach and his monster lobster “Crustation” plus 5 other monster trucks for a pair of shows May 25th & 26th. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for kids. Truck Pulls, Fan Appreciation Nights, Fireworks Night, driver autograph sessions, The Rusty Wallace Racing Experience, The Mainely Motorsports / Bozzuto’s / Dreamride Fan Night for Special Olympics and more are scattered throughout the season. Wiscasset Speedway will also be hosting the Maine Vintage Race Car Association’s SummerFest in August.

“There is such a busy and exciting season ahead for our fans, drivers, and staff,” says Promoter Ken Minott, “and once again affordable family fun is what it’s all about. Grandstand admission will stay at $5 for nearly all of our events. We’re also happy to report that, thanks to the hard work of all of our drivers, we’ve raised the payout scale in all 8 of our weekly divisions plus we’ve also raised the payouts in all of our major race events.” The full schedule and other info can be found on the Wiscasset Speedway website at www.wiscassetspeedway.com

Saturday’s program kicks off with the pit gates opening at 10:00 am, grandstand gates at 12:00 noon and the green flag flies on the racing action at 2:00pm. Wiscasset Speedway is located at 274 West Alna Road in Wiscasset.

Sources; Ken Minott/Wiscasset Speedway PR