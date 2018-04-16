BMW i steps up close co-operation with ABB FIA Formula E Championship putting its name to the race in Berlin on May 19

BERLIN, GERMANY (April 16, 2018) – BMW i has today confirmed it’s set to increase its ties with the ABB FIA Formula E Championship as the race title partner of the BMW i Berlin E-Prix on May 19.

As well as being the official vehicle partner of the series, the German manufacturer is also putting its name to their home race on the return of Formula E to Tempelhof Airport later next month. The E-Prix in Berlin will feature the BMW i brand for multiple seasons – again showing the long-standing support of BMW i to the re-invention of sustainable mobility.

Alejandro Agag, Founder & CEO of Formula E, said: “The race in Berlin has featured on the calendar every season and we’ve been working closely alongside BMW i for equally as long, so it’s pleasing to see their growing commitment to the series. BMW i has always been supportive of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship since the very beginning – both as official vehicle partner and now as the race title partner of the BMW i Berlin E-Prix. I’m looking forward to seeing the fans showing up in force for what I’m sure will be another scintillating spectacle at Tempelhof Airport.”

“The title partnership for the German round of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship in Berlin is a key component of our extensive commitment to this series,” said Jörg Reimann, Vice President BMW Brand Experience. “For BMW, the opportunity to actively shape the event and offer visitors a unique BMW brand experience is always at the heart of this kind of co-operation. That is precisely what we will be doing at the BMW i Berlin E-Prix alongside Formula E.”

For more information on the event and ticket details, visit – www.FIAFormulaE.com/Berlin

Sources: ABB FIA Formula E Championship PR

About the ABB FIA Formula E Championship:

The ABB FIA Formula E Championship is the electric street racing series and the world’s first fully-electric international single-seater category in motorsport. Formula E brings electrifying wheel-to-wheel action to some of the world’s leading cities, racing against the backdrop of iconic skylines such as New York, Hong Kong, Paris and Rome.

The inaugural season of Formula E sparked into life in September 2014 around the grounds of the Olympic Park in Beijing. The fourth edition of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship will see 10 teams and 20 drivers compete in 10 cities spanning five continents in the fight to be crowned champion. Hong Kong hosted the season-opener over the course of two days on December 2 & 3 , with the championship coming to a close in New York in July.

Formula E is more than just a race to be the best – it’s a competitive platform to test and develop road relevant technologies, helping refine the design and functionality of electric vehicle components and speeding-up the transition and uptake of clean transportation on a global scale.

For this season, more manufacturers have joined the electric revolution with reigning champion Lucas di Grassi looking to defend his title for the Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler team. More big-name manufacturers have also committed to race in Formula E – including BMW and Nissan in tandem with the new-look car and battery in season five, along with Mercedes-Benz and Porsche who also plan to join the following year.

