The 2018 USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series debuts tomorrow night (Wednesday) at Delaware International Speedway in Delmar, Del.

The first of 10 series races will be followed by events at seven other venues, with Delaware International and Big Diamond Speedway in Pottsville, Pa. hosting two races each. Other venues are Accord (N.Y.) Speedway, Bedford (Pa.) Speedway, New Egypt (N.J.) Speedway, Bridgeport Speedway in Swedesboro, N.J., Path Valley Speedway Park in Spring Run, Pa. and Port Royal (Pa.) Speedway, which hosts the closer August 25.

It’s been nearly a half-century since USAC competed in the “First State,” A.J. Foyt captured stock car victories at Dover in 1969 and 1970 and Art Pollard won a National Championship race at Dover in 1969.

Ryan Greth, who won USAC’s Eastern Midget crown last year, is one of the drivers expected to compete in this year’s Eastern Sprint Car series. Others include Chandler Leiby, who competed in USAC’s “Eastern Storm” feature last year at Bechtelsville, Pa., plus Trey Hivner, Kyle Lick and Steve Wilbur, who also participated in last year’s “Eastern Storm.”

Sources: USAC PR