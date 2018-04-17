« Fulton Speedway Test & Tune Moved To Tuesday, April 24; Highbank Holdup Weekend April 27-28
Formula E Drivers and Billy Monger to Help Raise Funds for Charity with Electric Kart Race in Paris »

10-Race East Coast Sprint Campaign Debuts Tomorrow at Delaware International Speedway

Published by
mod134
April 17, 2018 in Accord, Bedford Speedway, Big Diamond, Bridgeport, Delaware International Speedway, New Egypt, Path Valley, Port Royal, USAC and USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series. Closed

The 2018 USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series debuts tomorrow night (Wednesday) at Delaware International Speedway in Delmar, Del.

The first of 10 series races will be followed by events at seven other venues, with Delaware International and Big Diamond Speedway in Pottsville, Pa. hosting two races each. Other venues are Accord (N.Y.) Speedway, Bedford (Pa.) Speedway, New Egypt (N.J.) Speedway, Bridgeport Speedway in Swedesboro, N.J., Path Valley Speedway Park in Spring Run, Pa. and Port Royal (Pa.) Speedway, which hosts the closer August 25.

It’s been nearly a half-century since USAC competed in the “First State,” A.J. Foyt captured stock car victories at Dover in 1969 and 1970 and Art Pollard won a National Championship race at Dover in 1969.

Ryan Greth, who won USAC’s Eastern Midget crown last year, is one of the drivers expected to compete in this year’s Eastern Sprint Car series. Others include Chandler Leiby, who competed in USAC’s “Eastern Storm” feature last year at Bechtelsville, Pa., plus Trey Hivner, Kyle Lick and Steve Wilbur, who also participated in last year’s “Eastern Storm.”

Sources: USAC PR



racecarbanner









YankeeRacer.com

Promote Your Page Too
April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Archives