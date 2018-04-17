FULTON, NY – Between all the winter melting snow and unusually wet start to spring, Fulton Speedway officials have decided to move Saturday, April 21 Test & Tune until Tuesday, April 24. Gates will open at 4:30 pm with cars hitting the speedway at 5:30 pm. Practice is open to any car that runs on dirt. Pit is $20 with the main grandstand free for the fans.

Just three days after the Test & Tune the first of the must-see events will take place with the fan and racer favorite, “Highbank Holdup,” weekend on Friday & Saturday, April 27-28. The two days of speed will feature the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints, DIRTcar Sportsman Championship Series, and Modified Super DIRTcar Series over the two days.

Highbank Holdup Weekend Schedule:

Friday, April 27:

Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints, DIRTcar Sportsman Championship Series, hot laps – Modified Super DIRTcar Series, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models.

Adults $22 – Youth 6-18 $5 – Pit $35.

Pit Gate – 2:00pm – Grandstand – 5:00pm – Racing – 7:00pm

Saturday, April 27:

Modified Super DIRTcar Series ‘Highbank Holdup 100’, SUNY Canton DIRTcar Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models. Track Points Start for DIRTcar Sportsman & RUSH Late Models.

Adults $25 – Youth 6-18 $5 – Pit $40

Pit Gate – Noon – Grandstand – 2:00pm, Time Trials – 4:15pm – First Heat – 5:00pm

Any questions you might have and for marketing opportunities for the 2018 racing season, please contact Cory Reed (315) 593-6531 or cory@fultonspeedway.com. For all the latest news go to www.fultonspeedway.com and like the track Facebook page www.facebook.com/FultonSpeedway.

Sources: Dave Medler/Fulton Speedway PR