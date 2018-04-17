The Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit is no stranger to Porsche Wilson Security Carrera Cup Australia endurance races, a trend that will continue in 2018… with a difference.

In its 10th visit to the Phillip Island circuit, the all-Porsche championship will hold two long distance races at the 4.4km circuit, much like the two-driver Pro-Am events held at the circuit in 2014, 2015 and 2017. Though instead of sharing the racing duties, Carrera Cup’s drivers will be faced with the longest single-driver races in the series’ history.

Carrera Cup will feature two 25-lap (111.13km) races across Saturday and Sunday, both of which eclipse the record of the series’ previous test of single-driver endurance: At 93km, the opening Carrera Cup race at Bathurst last year stands as the longest Carrera Cup test for a single driver. Completing only 21 of the scheduled 25 laps this weekend will still eclipse the record. The round will also be the first single-driver event at the Victorian venue since 2012, which was won by Craig Baird.

Following a successful Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, Carrera Cup will bring an unchanged driver line-up to Phillip Island. This weekend marks the start of the six-race Endurance Cup, a concept that began last season ultimately won by Alex Davison and Marc Cini.

One of the Phillip Island favourites will no doubt be Jaxon Evans, who is aiming for his fourth straight Carrera Cup round victory having won the last event of 2017 on the Gold Coast and the first two rounds of 2018 at Adelaide and Albert Park. The last driver to win four Carrera Cup rounds in a row was Baird in 2008 – the fellow New Zealander won at Barbagallo, Sandown, Queensland Raceway and Phillip Island.

“It will be an interesting event. Having had a test day at Phillip Island before the round, hopefully, that brings us level with the local teams. I love the circuit, it’s similar to Albert Park, and the level of competition will step up again so hopefully, we can step up with it,” said Evans.

Evans’ teammate and fellow Albert Park round winner, Pro-Am driver Tim Miles, is also looking forward to the Phillip Island event.

“With the extra power and front grip, these new cars will suit the Phillip Island circuit perfectly. The Pro-Am class is hugely competitive this season so I’m looking forward to getting out there and seeing how we go,” said Miles.

Having not yet placed outside the top two positions in 2018, Evans sits 69 points ahead of his closest Pro-ranked rival Dale Wood, with reigning champion David Wall in third.

Meanwhile, round one Pro-Am winner Roger Lago takes a 79-point class lead into Phillip Island over reigning and former class champions Stephen Grove and Max Twigg.

Porsche Wilson Security Carrera Cup Australia will begin its third round on Friday with two practice sessions, followed by qualifying and race one on Saturday, and race two on Sunday. All sessions from practice two onwards can be viewed live on Fox Sports 506.

Race Schedule (local time)

Friday, April 20, 2018

10:40 am Practice 1 (30 minutes)

1:50pm Practice 2 (30 minutes)

Saturday, April 21, 2018

11:35 am Qualifying (20 minutes)

2:15 pm Race 1 (25 laps)

Sunday, April 22, 2018

12:20pm Race 2 (25 laps)

Broadcast Schedule (local time)

Practice 2 – 1:50 pm, Friday, April 20

Qualifying – 11:35 am, Saturday, April 21

Race 1 – 2:15 pm, Saturday, April 21

Race 2 – 12:20 pm, Sunday, April 22

Entry list: Round 3, Phillip Island

1. #1 David Wall (Pro) PAYCE/Wilson Security

2. #4 Stephen Grove (TAG Heuer Pro-Am) Grove Group

3. #5 Greg Taylor (TAG Heuer Pro-Am) Arris/Strongbuild

4. #6 Tim Miles (TAG Heuer Pro-Am) Miles Advisory Partners/Garage 1

5. #7 Jaxon Evans (Pro) Morris Finance

6. #8 Nick McBride (Pro) Porsche Centre Melbourne

7. #9 Marc Cini (TAG Heuer Pro-Am) Hallmarc

8. #12 Adam Garwood (Pro) Garwood Motorsport

9. #13 Sam Shahin (TAG Heuer Pro-Am) The Bend/htfu

10. #14 Peter Major (Pro) Sonic/Totally 4×4

11. #15 Josh Hunt (Pro) LORY Construction

12. #18 James Moffat (Pro) PAYCE/Wilson Security/JBL

13. #19 Anthony Gilbertson (TAG Heuer Pro-Am) Hallmark Homes

14. #20 Adrian Flack (TAG Heuer Pro-Am) Agas National

15. #22 Dean Cook (TAG Heuer Pro-Am) BMF/Pitman Racing

16. #23 Roger Lago (TAG Heuer Pro-Am) JBS Australia

17. #35 Indiran Padayachee (TAG Heuer Pro-Am) Hyundai Forklifts Australia

18. #77 Michael Almond (Pro) Sonic/Bob Jane T Marts/PSA

19. #80 Max Twigg (TAG Heuer Pro-Am) WM Waste Management

20. #88 Dylan O’Keeffe (Pro) APB Group

21. #100 Dale Wood (Pro) Sonic/Polyflor

22. #111 Cameron Hill (Pro) Southern Star Truck Centre/Anytime Fitness

23. #131 Graham Williams (TAG Heuer Pro-Am) Harcourts Williams

24. #777 Jordan Love (Pro) Bob Jane T Marts

25. #808 John Steffensen (TAG Heuer Pro-Am) Crown/Timken/Porsche Melbourne

26. #888 Alex Davison (Pro) Porsche Centre Brighton

Sources: Daniel Jordan/Porsche Cars Australia