GEORGETOWN, DE – The Northeast’s top RUSH Late Model talent will converge on Georgetown Speedway this Thursday night (April 19).

For the first time in the history of the Sussex County half-mile track, the Sweeney Chevrolet Buick GMC RUSH Dirt Late Model Series invades for a “Marquee Tour” event paying $2,000 to the winner as part of a four-night Mid-Atlantic ‘Battle of the Bay’ Speedweek.

Area Super Late Model stars are gearing up to run for the money.

Ross Robinson of Georgetown, fresh off a victory last Friday night in Super Late Model competition at Potomac Speedway in Budd’s Creek, Md., will strap into the Daniel Hudson-owned No. 11D in search of a $2,000 payday.

Millsboro’s Amanda Whaley is a past Super Late Model winner at Georgetown. This season, she’s adding higher-paying RUSH Late Model events to her agenda. Whaley won the season-opening Melvin L. Joseph Memorial RUSH event on March 16, earning $1,049, and chases the big money this Thursday.

Seaford’s Austin Hubbard, who now calls Federalsburg, Md., home, entered selected RUSH events last year. He plans to support the Delaware portion of ‘Battle of the Bay’ aboard a familiar No. 11.

Delmarva’s top RUSH Late Model drivers look to defend their home turf, led by David “Sparky” White who earned a $1,776 payday at Georgetown last July, Matt Hill, Joey Warren, Zac Weller, Matt Glanden and more.

Last year’s RUSH weekly series champion Logan Roberson invaded Georgetown for the March event, finishing second, and will be in attendance.

RUSH officials cite strong feedback from drivers across the Mid-Atlantic, through Pennsylvania, New York and even into Ontario, Canada. It is a strong possibility to see more than 40 RUSH Late Models hitting the Georgetown oval on Thursday night.

This RUSH touring series visit is part of a four-night ‘Speedweek’ that includes Delaware International Speedway in Delmar, Del. (Wednesday), Georgetown Speedway (Thursday), Potomac Speedway in Budd’s Creek, Md. (Friday) and Winchester (Va.) Speedway (Saturday).

This four-night swing kicks off the 2018 RUSH touring series schedule.

Each of the four nights serves as a “marquee tour event” paying $2,000 to win. Additionally, there is a mini-series point fund for the ‘Battle of the Bay’ swing totaling $3,000 – $1,000 of which goes to the champion.

Sunoco big-block/small-block Modifieds race 30 laps for a minimum of $4,000 to win and $300 to start courtesy of Taylor & Messick of Harrington and Chesapeake Paving of Salisbury, Md.

A Modified racer could leave with as much as $6,000 by posting a pre-race “Gambler’s Fee” as part of the ‘Roll the Dice Challenge’ presented by Stockley Materials of Georgetown and Nassau.

Delaware Super Trucks and Delmarva Chargers will complete the program.

Pit gates open at 4 p.m. Grandstand gates are unlocked at 5 p.m. Hot laps hit the track at 6:20 p.m., with racing at 7:15 p.m.

Adult grandstand admission is $20. Seniors (ages 65 and up) and Students (ages 13-17) pay $16. Kids (ages 9-12) pay $10. Children 8 and under are admitted FREE.

Pit admission is $35 (ages 13 and up). Kids (ages 6-12) pay $10. Children ages five and under pay $2.

Georgetown Speedway, originally constructed by Melvin L. Joseph in 1949, is located at the intersection of Route 113 and Speedway Road in Georgetown, Del., just miles from the Delaware beaches and less than a 40-minute drive from Ocean City, Md.

A website is live for the speedway at www.thegeorgetownspeedway.com. Like Georgetown Speedway on Facebook, follow @thegtownspdwy on Twitter, e-mail georgetownspeedway@gmail.com or contact the speedway hotline at 302.563.GTWN (4896).

Sources: Brett Deyo/Georgetown Speedway PR