WALPOLE, N.H. — Two months in advance, the Granite State Pro Stock Series entry list for the New England Short Track Showdown is already 23 strong. The talent of the teams that are coming to challenge for $5,000 to win and the chance to stand in NHMS victory lane is shaking down to be absolutely fantastic.

2017 GSPSS Champion Mike O’Sullivan looks to best his fourth-place finish last year against the likes of two-time 2018 PASS event winner Derek Griffith, 2017 Oxford 250 runner-up and defending NASCAR Pro Series Champion at Beech Ridge Motor Speedway Reid Lanpher to name a few.

But don’t rest on the GSPSS regulars of Cory Casagrande, 2017 ARBodies rookie of the year Scott MacMichael, and 2016 GSPSS Champion Barry Gray with his brand new Davis Chassis Works #29. “This is like our Daytona 500” series President Mike Parks said, “I know all our teams will have this event circled on the calendar.”

Racing will be better than ever with the new McCreary Race Tire provided by American Racer & Dave Lind Race Tires as after testing, GSPSS officials found this combination to be 30 degrees cooler with significantly better wear as well.

Drivers entered as of 4/17/2018

#08 Mike O’Sullivan

#05 Jacob Dore

#39 Nick Lascoula

#18 Mike Scorzelli

#29 Barry Gray

#00 Jimmy Renfrew Jr

#93 Ray Christian III

#21 Josh King

#72 Scott MacMichael

#43 Devin O’Connell

#7 Cory Casagrande

#59 Reid Lanpher

#57 Scott “Zig” Geno

#12G Derek Griffith

#60 DJ Shaw

#05M Phil Richardson

#42 TBA

#8 Guy Caron

#17 Haywood Herriot

#4 Tommy O’Sullivan

#14 TBA

#4M Ben Rowe

For more information, to sponsor laps for the GSPSS feature, and more visit www.gspss.net

Sources: Mike Parks/GSPSS PR

Photo Credit John Miller