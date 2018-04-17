$2,500 to win 5th annual Sportsman Classic Set for Tuesday, July 3!

WEEDSPORT, NY (April 17, 2018) – The 5th annual Weedsport Speedway Sportsman Classic, presented by Industrial Tire of CNY and powered by Stirling Lubricants, will take place on Tuesday, July 3 with $2,500 on the line for the winner in a 75-lap feature format featuring the DIRTcar Sportsman Series.

The best in Sportsman racing have been coming to Weedsport on the Fourth of July holiday in search of a Classic victory since 2014, when James Michael Friesen became the first driver to win the 75-lap crown jewel.

Friesen topped Sportsman superstars Rocky Warner and Dave Marcuccilli for the win that year, with the Classic becoming an instant hit.

Since then, the Sportsman Classic has become a must-see event for dirt track fans.

Last year Dave Marcuccilli once again rose to the top, becoming the first driver to score a Classic win twice behind the wheel of his No. M1 machine, to go along with his 2015 triumph.

Weedsport Speedway is proud to welcome back Industrial Tire of CNY as this year’s presenting sponsor.

Industrial Tire of CNY is a family-owned and operated company funded by Dennis Beaudette over a decade ago, and will continue to be in the family name for another generation with Dennis’ two sons, DJ and Marty following in their father’s footsteps.

With 24/7 road service, Industrial Tire of CNY can help with many of your tire needs including rim reconditioning, mounting/dismounting, foam filling, bead repairs, agricultural tire repairs, and more. Call Industrial Tire of CNY today to schedule an appointment or to learn more at (315) 399-5335. Be sure to also visit online at www.industrialtirecny.com.

For the first time, the night’s action will be powered by Stirling Lubricants, based in Rochester, NY.

For over 100 years, Stirling Lubricants Inc. has manufactured exceptional quality cutting oils, stamping oils, quench oils, hydraulic and way oils.

Stirling Lubricants’ qualified experts are proud to manufacture these oils and lubricants for their customers specific requirements. Stirling Lubricants is also a distributor of High Performance and High-Quality Lubricants including a vast line of chemicals.

For more information call (585) 461-8310 or visit online at www.stirlinglubricants.com.

Included in the night’s schedule will be the RUSH Late Model Series as well as the NY6A 600cc Microsprints. A huge fireworks display will cap off the Independence Day holiday for fans in attendance.

Best of all admission for the evening is just $20 a car load, so be sure to bring the entire family. Single adult general admission is $15, kids 11-17 is $5, with kids 10 and under FREE.

Sportsman Classic Champions:

2014 – James Michael Friesen

2015 – Dave Marcuccilli

2016 – Ronnie Davis III

2017 – Dave Marcuccilli

Sportsman Classic Top Five Finishers (2014-2017):

Dave Marcuccilli: 4

Steve Gray: 2

Rocky Warner: 2

James Michael Friesen

Eric Giguere

Todd Town

Mike Maresca

Ronnie Davis III

Cody McPherson

Kyle Inman

Kevin Root

Corey Barker

Kevin Ridley

Glenn Forward

