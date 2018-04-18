Speed Shift TV set to catch all of the action

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (April 18, 2018) – With their first visit to the Buckeye State ending before it could begin, ultimately called off due to wet weather and cold temperatures, the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 will try again this Friday and Saturday, April 20-21, with visits to Attica Raceway Park and Wayne County Speedway, respectively, first invading the highbanks of Attica Raceway Park for the rescheduled Core & Main Spring Nationals presented by Fisher Performance.

The first of five visits to Attica Raceway Park in 2018, the Core & Main Spring Nationals presented by Fisher Performance will give Ohio sprint car fans their first taste of All Star Circuit of Champions competition. Boasting a full-time roster nearing 20 teams including a handful of veteran combatants, the All Star Circuit of Champions will challenge many of Ohio’s best during their visit to Attica including the track’s opening night winner, Stuart Brubaker. Friday’s visit to Attica Raceway Park will award a $5,000 top prize.

Also awarding a $5,000 top prize, Wayne County Speedway in Orrville, Ohio, will host the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 on Saturday, April 21. Like Attica Raceway Park, “Orrville’s Historic Oval” will welcome the traveling All Stars on several occasions in 2018, four to be exact, all headlined with the annual Pete Jacobs Memorial over Labor Day weekend.

Arguably one of the most competitive dirt ovals on the All Star Circuit of Champions schedule, Wayne County Speedway welcomed five different All Star feature winners to victory lane in 2017, most recently crowning rising NASCAR star and Oklahoma native, Christopher Bell.

Fans who are unable to make the journey to the Buckeye State for the All Star doubleheader are invited to tune-in live via Speed Shift TV. A pay-per-view broadcast will be available for purchase during each of the All Star events beginning with the Core & Main Spring Nationals at Attica Raceway Park. Those interested should visit Speed Shift TV on the Web at www.speedshifttv.com.

Attica Raceway Park in Attica, Ohio, will open pit gates at 4 p.m. on Friday, April 20. Racing is scheduled to begin at 7:45 p.m. Those seeking additional news and notes should visit the online home of “Ohio’s Finest Racing” at www.atticaracewaypark.com.

Wayne County Speedway in Orrville, Ohio, will swing open pit gates at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 21. Hot laps will hit the speedway at 6 p.m., followed by racing at 7 p.m., sharp. Those seeking additional news and notes should visit Wayne County Speedway live on the Web at www.waynecountyspeedway.com.

About the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1:

All Star Enterprises, LLC, wholly owned by Tony Stewart, d/b/a the All Star Circuit of Champions, is a winged sprint car series. The All-Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Car Series is one of the oldest traveling 410 sprint car organizations and is a staple of grassroots, open-wheel racing. Formed in 1970 by Bud Miller, the series has largely been considered the first ‘outlaw’ Sprint Car organization of the modern era. Motorsports entrepreneur Tony Stewart agreed to terms with Guy Webb to become the sole owner of the original winged sprint car tour in January of 2015. In 2018, MAVTV Motorsports Network will be the official television home of the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 and will broadcast eight high-profile events.

About Arctic Cat:

For more than 50 years, the Arctic Cat snowmobile brand has stood as one of the most widely recognized and respected in the industry. Today Arctic Cat’s snowmobile product lines span more than 50 different models, with offerings for every style of riding, from trail-riding with the family, to long-distance touring with friends, to mountain sleds to handle the most severe backcountry conditions. For more information, visit: www.arcticcat.com.

About Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc:

Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of golf cars, utility and personal transportation vehicles, snowmobiles, side-by-sides, all-terrain vehicles, professional turf-care equipment, and ground support equipment. Textron Specialized Vehicles markets products under the E-Z-GO®, Cushman®, Arctic Cat®, Textron Off Road™, Jacobsen®, Dixie Chopper®, Ransomes®, TUG™, Douglas™, Premier™ and Safeaero™ brands. Its vehicles are found in environments ranging from golf courses to factories, airports to planned communities, and theme parks to hunting preserves.

About Mobil 1:

The world’s leading synthetic motor oil brand, Mobil 1™ features anti-wear technology that provides performance beyond our conventional motor oils. This technology allows Mobil 1 to meet or exceed the toughest standards of car builders and to provide exceptional protection against engine wear, under normal or even some of the most extreme conditions. Mobil 1 flows quickly in extreme temperatures to protect critical engine parts and is designed to maximize engine performance and help extend engine life.

For more information, visit mobiloil.com, on Twitter @Mobil1 and, on Facebook, www.facebook.com/mobil1.

Mobil, Mobil 1 and Mobil 1 Racing are registered trademarks of Exxon Mobil Corporation or one of its subsidiaries.

