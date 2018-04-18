TULSA, Okla. (April 18, 2018) The weekend lineup for the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Red River Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products has been updated. Officials at Caney Valley Speedway have made the call to postpone their event on Saturday, April 21.

Officials with the track made the call based on the forecast calling for rain all day Saturday and into Sunday. The race has been rescheduled to Thursday, July 12 to coinciding with Humboldt Speedway (Humboldt, Kan.) on Friday, July 13 and 81-Speedway (Park City, Kan.) on Saturday, July 14.

While Mother Nature doesn’t seem to want to play on Saturday, the forecast for Friday, April 20 at Creek County Speedway is near perfect for racing with events getting underway at 8:00 P.M. (CT). Wingless Sprints of Oklahoma will also be on hand for an all open-wheel Friday night.

Admission is $15 for adults. Kids 10-14 get in the grandstands for $6 and children under 10 get in free of charge. Information on Creek County Speedway can be found online at http://www.creekcountyspeedway.co.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up the over 150 across the ASCS Nation in 2018, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Quick Look:

American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Red River Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products

2018 Winners: Seth Bergman 1; Brady Bacon 1;

2018 Driver Standings (Top 10): 1. Brandon Hanks 241; 2. Danny Jennings 228; 3. Tyler Thomas 194; 4. Tony Bruce, Jr. 190; 5. Derek Hagar 181; 6. Alex Sewell 169; 7. Chance Morton 163; 8. Zane Lawrence 159; 9. Kade Morton 154; 10. Bobby Breen 130;

2018 Season Lineup:

Date – Track (City, State) – Winner

4/6/2018-Texas Motor Speedway (Fort Worth, TX) – Seth Bergman

4/7/2018-Texas Motor Speedway (Fort Worth, TX) – Brady Bacon

4/20/2018-Creek County Speedway (Sapulpa, OK)

4/21/2018-Caney Valley Speedway (Caney, KS) – Postponed

5/4/2018-Heartland Park Topeka (Topeka, KS)

5/5/2018-Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, MO)

5/18/2018-Creek County Speedway (Sapulpa, OK)

5/19/2018-Lawton Speedway (Lawton, OK)

6/1/2018-Red Dirt Raceway (Meeker, OK)

6/2/2018-Tri-State Speedway (Pocola, OK)

6/13/2018-Lawton Speedway (Lawton, OK)

6/14/2018-Creek County Speedway (Sapulpa, OK)

7/12/2018-Caney Valley Speedway (Caney, KS)

7/13/2018-Humboldt Speedway (Humboldt, KS)

7/14/2018-81 Speedway (Park City, KS)

7/27/2018-Creek County Speedway (Sapulpa, OK)

7/28/2018-I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, AR)

8/25/2018-Heartland Park Topeka (Topeka, KS)

9/15/2018-I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, AR)

10/26/2018-Creek County Speedway (Sapulpa, OK)

10/27/2018-Creek County Speedway (Sapulpa, OK)

**Schedule is subject to change without notice.

Sources: Bryan Hulbert/ASCS PR