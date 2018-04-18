Jean-Eric Vergne to organise charity race to raise awareness of newly-formed FIA Disability and Accessibility Commission

PARIS, FRANCE (April 18, 2018) – Some of the stars competing in the ABB FIA Formula E Championship will get behind the wheel of electric karts alongside Billy Monger to raise funds and awareness for disabled aspiring drivers looking to make it into motorsport.

Taking place ahead of the Qatar Airways Paris E-Prix at the RKC karting track outside of Paris on April 25, the race has been organised by current championship leader Jean-Eric Vergne – with the support of the newly-established FIA Disability and Accessibility Commission and its President Nathalie McGloin.

Monger – who lost both his legs in an accident last year – wasn’t able to attend last year’s event due to his injuries. Since then the young British driver has made a remarkable recovery and will participate in the race using a specially modified kart.

The funds raised will be donated to the charity Spinal Track, which gives disabled drivers an avenue back into racing. To donate and show your support – click here

Alejandro Agag, Founder & CEO of Formula E, said: “I’m proud that the Formula E grid is continuing to take the initiative with this event to show their support for the newly-formed FIA Disability and Accessibility Commission. Also, it’s fantastic to see Billy will be joining us in Paris – I think he’ll give our drivers a hard time on track! I’d also like to thank Jean-Eric Vergne for putting the race together and helping to raise funds as a collective group for such a great cause.”

Jean-Eric Vergne, current championship leader and TECHEETAH driver, said: “Less than 12 months after his crash, Billy returned to single-seater racing using a specially-adapted car and finished third on his first race back. This outstanding news proved to us all that no one should ever give up on his or her dream – and that if we all stand and work together we can make a difference. We make the impossible possible and we can motivate others to follow the same path. Billy will come and race with us at RKC – my karting track on the outskirts of Paris – for the #BillyWhizz charity kart race on April 25. I’d also like to give special thanks to SODIKART, who has built 25 electric karts for this occasion.”

In addition to building on the success of his recent podium finish and seeking to secure sponsorship for the remainder of the season, Monger is also supporting the UK-based charity Spinal Track – who give disabled drivers the opportunity to experience their first-ever track or rally days in bespoke cars.

Monger is looking to offer his own expertise to other disabled drivers through instructing at events, as he makes plans to gain his ARDS licence. He added: “I’d love to give back to the motorsport community and this is a great way to do this. It’ll be a great experience for me, as I plan the next stage of my career to instruct other racing drivers in single-seaters and saloon cars – once I have my ARDS instructors licence.”

