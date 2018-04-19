SDS Big Block Modified Hall of Fame 100 to be presented by Beam Mack Sales & Service and Page Trucking

WEEDSPORT, NY (April 19, 2018) – The all-new Hall of Fame Weekend at Weedsport Speedway on July 28-29 is quickly making headlines as the blockbuster event of the summer in Central New York motorsports circles and now the weekend has a new partner in Page Trucking.

Two full nights of racing will include the Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modified Hall of Fame 100 presented by Beam Mack Sales & Service and Page Trucking on Saturday, July 28 with the return of the Craftsman World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series on Sunday, July 29 presented by the Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Northern New England.

Located at 2758 Trombley Road in Weedsport, NY, Page Trucking is a family of dedicated transporters who have been employing owner-operators and serving customers for 36 years.

Page Trucking provides a wealth of trucking services including preventative maintenance and repair, part sales, inspections, as well as material management.

Page Material Management is a full-service material management company with storage, handling, sorting, baling, briquetting and trans-loading capabilities that is fully integrated with Page Transportation’s North American logistics network.

To learn more about all that Page Trucking has to offer call toll-free at 1-800-233-2126 or visit online at www.pagetrucking.com.

The Hall of Fame 100 for the SDS Big Blocks will be a part of the recently announced Super DIRT Week qualifying trail, highlighted with six overall events.

Weedsport Speedway will play a key role in that qualifier series with the first, third, and sixth events on the card including the May 28 Heroes Remembered 100 and the September 3 Labor Day 100.

Don’t forget, Hall of Fame Weekend officially opens at Weedsport Speedway with the Northeast DIRT Modified Hall of Fame inductions taking place on Thursday, July 26. For more information visit www.dirthalloffameandmuseum.com.

Interested in seeing your company listed in our press releases? Be sure to call Tana at the Weedsport Speedway office at (315) 834-3067 for sponsorship and advertising information.

For more information on Weedsport Speedway, visit online at www.weedsportspeedway.com, follow on Twitter @WeedsportSpdwy and LIKE on Facebook.

About Weedsport Speedway: Purchased in 2013 by Al Heinke, Weedsport Speedway has returned to a real racers track, providing a complete venue for racers, their families and friends, and for the fans looking for motorsports entertainment. Officially opened for the first time on July 24, 1955 – the Weedsport Speedway 3/8 mile dirt oval has produced a legendary list of drivers and champions including Will Cagle, Danny Johnson, Bob McCreadie, Alan Johnson, Jack Johnson, and Dave Lape to name a few. Today the facility welcomes the best of the best in dirt short track racing from the Craftsman World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series and the USAC National Sprint Cars, to the Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds along with the DIRTcar 358-Modifieds, Sportsman, Pro Stocks, and more. While racing entertainment is the focal point, Weedsport Speedway has gone the extra mile in welcoming Weedsport Productions, which brings the facility full circle with a dedicated digital entertainment team for web, television, and on-site screen usage.

Sources: Weedsport Speedway