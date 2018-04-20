Bechtelsville, PA April 20, 2018 . . . It is going to be an action-packed night of auto racing at Grandview Speedway on Saturday night (April 21) with four divisions of racing excitement being offered.

Even though there is a fourth division of racing being presented there is no increase in admission prices. Fans will be treated to the start of the NASCAR season with the TP Trailers 358 Modifieds, Late Models, and Sportsman stock cars in action while the Blast from the Past Vintage racers will show fans what racing was like in past years.

A full series of qualifying events will be presented leading up to feature events in each division and all for the low admission price of $15 for adults while youngsters under 12 are admitted free. Pit admission is $30 and a NASCAR license is required.

Spectator gates open at 5 p.m. with racing action getting the green flag at 7 p.m.

When the racing ends each night fans are invited to head back to the pit area to see the race cars up close, take pictures and collect autographs.

Grandview Speedway is known for their excellent well-stocked concession areas and there is a great novelty stand that offers souvenirs, t-shirts, hats and more along with copies of the latest edition of the track magazine, The Inside Groove.

The one-third-mile, banked clay track, offering clear views of all the action from each seat, is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, PA, just off Route 100, 10 miles north of Pottstown. For up-to-date information check in at www.grandviewspeedway.com or Facebook. The track office telephone number is 610.754.7688.

Sources: Ernie Saxton Communications