Williamston, SC……..Jessica Bean of Farmland, Ind. scored her ninth career USAC feature victory in Friday night’s 35-lap Eastern Speed2 Midget race at Anderson Motor Speedway. Johnny Bridges led the first 19 laps and finished second while Bean led the final 16 laps for the win. Neal Allison, fast qualifier Sam Hatfield, and Nolan Allison rounded out the “top-five” at the checkered flag.

USAC SPEED2 EASTERN MIDGET RACE RESULTS: April 20, 2018 – Williamston, South Carolina – Anderson Motor Speedway

QUALIFICATIONS: 1. Sam Hatfield, 9, Lamb-15.443; 2. Jessica Bean, 5, Radical-15.475; 3. .778; 3. Nolan Allison, 56, Allison-15.615; 4. Neal Allison, 15, Allison-15.778; 5. Johnny Bridges, 28, Lewis-15.845; 6. Dameron Taylor, 8, Radical-15.858; 7. Connor Gross, 14, Gross-15.931; 8. Jordan Empie, 3, Radical-16.878.

FEATURE: (35 laps) 1. Jessica Bean, 2. Johnny Bridges, 3. Neal Allison, 4. Sam Hatfield, 5. Nolan Allison, 6. Connor Gross, 7. Jordan Empie, 8. Dameron Taylor. NT

—————————–

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-19 Bridges, Laps 20-35 Bean.

NEW USAC SPEED2 EASTERN MIDGET POINTS: 1-Neal Allison-136, 2-Bean-134, 3-Nolan Allison-132, 4-Taylor-110, 5-Empie-101, 6-Jake Garcia-74, 7-Bridges-69, 8-Hatfield-67, 9-Chris Lamb-64, 10-Gross-55.

NEXT USAC SPEED2 EASTERN MIDGET RACE: April 21 – Hickory, NC – Hickory Motor Speedway

Sources: USAC PR