Hickory, N.C……..Jessica Bean of Farmland, Ind. now has 10 career USAC feature victories, second on the all-time list, following his victory in Saturday night’s 35-lap USAC Eastern Speed2 Midget race at Hickory Motor Speedway. Bean led the final 19 laps after passing Dameron Taylor on lap 17. San Hatfield was second ahead of Taylor at the finish, followed by Nolan Allison and Jordan Empie. The series resumes April 28 at Dominion Raceway in Spotsylvania, Va.

USAC SPEED2 EASTERN MIDGET RACE RESULTS: April 21, 2018 – Hickory, North Carolina – Hickory Motor Speedway

QUALIFICATIONS: 1. Jessica Bean, 5, Radical-14.771; 2. Neal Allison, 15, Allison-14.869; 3. Sam Hatfield, 9, Lamb-14.914; 4. Nolan Allison, 56, Allison-14.972; 5. Dameron Taylor, 8, Radical-15.089; 6. Anthony McCune, 28, Radical-15.956; 7. Jordan Empie, 3, Radical-16.340.

FEATURE: (35 laps) 1. Jessica Bean, 2. Sam Hatfield, 3. Dameron Taylor, 4. Nolan Allison, 5. Jordan Empie, 6. Neal Allison. NT (Anthony McCune car disqualified).

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-16 Taylor, Laps 17-35 Bean.

NEW USAC SPEED2 EASTERN MIDGET POINTS: 1-Jessica Bean-210, 2-Neal Allison-196, 3-Nolan Allison-196, 4-Dameron Taylor-176, 5-Jordan Empie-159, 6-Sam Hatfield-138, 7-Jake Garcia-74, 8-Johnny Bridges-69, 9-Chris Lamb-64, 10-Connor Gross-55.

NEXT USAC SPEED2 EASTERN MIDGET RACE: April 28 – Spotsylvania, VA – Dominion Raceway – “DR Bike Attack”

Sources: USAC PR