Sapulpa, OK……..Craig Carroll of Collinsville, Okla. won Friday night’s 25-lap USAC Wingless Sprints Oklahoma feature at Creek County Speedway. He led the final 23 laps after passing David McDuffee on lap three. Zach Chappell, Kyle Clark, Michael Day and Alex DeCamp rounded out the “top-five.” The series continues May 11 at Red Dirt Raceway in Meeker, Okla.

USAC WINGLESS SPRINTS OKLAHOMA SPRINT CAR RACE RESULTS: April 20, 2018 – Sapulpa, Oklahoma – Creek County Speedway

FIRST HEAT: (8 laps) 1. David Stephenson (#22 Stephenson), 2. David McDuffee (#43 McDuffee), 3. Ricky Crawford (#11C Crawford), 4. Dillon Laden (#18 Laden), 5. Matt Moore (#22M Barksdale), 6. Justin Dunn (#19 Dunn), 7. Casey Wills (#31 Wills), 8. Michael Tyre II (#11 Tyre). NT

SECOND HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Danny Smith (#5$ Smith), 2. Craig Carroll (#24C Risley), 3. Michael Day (#2 Day), 4. Grant Wresche (#13 Wresche), 5. Kevin Cummings (#97 Cummings), 6. Brett Wilson (#53 Wilson), 7. Matt Cash (#22x Cash), 8. Waylon Weaver (#911 Weaver). NT

THIRD HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Joe Wood Jr. (28 Holloway), 2. Alex DeCamp (#84 DeCamp), 3. Kyle Clark (#9$ Clark), 4. Zach Chappell (#50Z Chappell), 5. Johnny Kent (#55 Kent), 6. James Shoun (#62 Shoun), 7. G.L. Lowman (#54 Scribner), 8. Jaiden Hughes (#222 Hughes). NT

FOURTH HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Cody Jarvis (#18J Jarvis), 2. Ryan Dean (#79 Dean), 3. Cameron Hagin (#5 Hagin), 4. Casey Bierman (#5B Bierman), 5. Brian Harvey (#29H Harvey). (Bailey Hughes (#777 Hughes – disqualified) NT

B FEATURE #1: (10 laps) 1. Laden, 2. Wills, 3. Wilson, 4. Hagin, 5. J.Hughes, 6. B.Hughes, 7. Harvey, 8. Moore, 9. Lowman. NT

B FEATURE #2: (10 laps) 1. Dunn, 2. Tyre, 3. Wresche, 4. Shawn, 5. Weaver, 6. Bierman, 7. Cash, 8. Noah Harris (#20H Lewis). NT

FEATURE: (25 laps) 1. Craig Carroll, 2. Zach Chappell, 3. Kyle Clark, 4. Michael Day, 5. Alex DeCamp, 6. Brett Wilson, 7. Michael Tyre II, 8. Casey Wills, 9. David Stephenson, 10. Johnny Kent, 11. Danny Smith, 12. Cameron Hagin, 13. Cody Jarvis, 14. David McDuffee, 15. Joe Wood Jr., 16. Justin Dunn, 17. Dillon Laden, 18. Ricky Crawford, 19. Kevin Cummings, 20. Grant Wresche, 21. Ryan Dean. NT

**Harvey flipped during the first B-Main.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-2 McDuffee, Laps 3-25 Carrroll.

NEW USAC WINGLESS SPRINTS OKLAHOMA SPRINT POINTS: 1-Wilson-272, 2-Carroll-260, 3-Clark-254, 4-Smith-250, 5-J.Kent-245, 6-Tyre-232, 7-Wood-230, 8-Hagin-222, 9-Wills-214, 10-McDuffee-194.

NEXT USAC WINGLESS SPRINTS OKLAHOMA SPRINT CAR RACE: May 11 – Meeker, OK – Red Dirt Raceway – “Ladies Night”

Sources: USAC PR