FREMONT, Ohio – Craig Mintz has not raced a lot the past couple of years as the Gibsonburg, Ohio native devoted his time to his business and his growing family. The two-time champion of the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads FAST 410 Championship Series Presented by Ohio Logistics decided 2018 would be the year to once again go after a series title and it got off to a great start as he scored a thrilling victory Saturday, April 21 at Fremont Speedway.



The win was the 11th of Mintz’ career at “The Track That Action Built” to open the historic oval’s 68th season of racing on Smith Family Foods Night. In the 30-lap feature he first had to hold off defending FAST champion D.J. Foos early and then late in the race Cap Henry gave Mintz all he could handle

“That just shows the ups and downs of racing and shows you how mentally tough you have to be to be in this game. You build a new race car and destroy it in one lap and then you put a new car together and come here and win races. This crew battled and battled and battled and here we are in victory lane. I know my wife’s sitting at home pretty mad..I’ll text her and hopefully she will forgive me,” said Mintz beside his Eagle Ignition Leads/Real Geese/ Design Graphics Group/ KS Sales & Service/ Anjulina’s/Linder’s Speed Equipment backed #09.



“I seen his (Henry) nose there a couple of times and it was a matter of taking up as much room as I could in turn one and trying to hold my line in three and four. I love racing with Cap…we have raced each other since we were five,” Mintz said. “To open the year at Fremont and the FAST deal with a win is a huge confidence booster.”

The evening’s fast qualifier Chris Andrews and Mintz brought the field to green for their 30-lap A-main with Mintz gaining the advantage as fourth place starter Foos drove into second. Mintz set a blistering pace and just as he was ready to drive into heavy lapped traffic by lap five the caution flew.



The restart order was Mintz, Foos, Andrews, Nate Dussel, Henry, Stuart Brubaker and Broc Martin. Mintz pulled away when the green flew but when he closed in on the back of the pack Foos, Andrews and Henry closed. Henry took third on lap 14 and at the half-way point the crowd were on their feet as Mintz, Foos and Henry sliced through traffic battling for the top spot.



With 10 laps remaining Andrews had caught the lead trio as the top four ran nose to tail. Henry took second on lap 21 just before the caution flew with eight laps to go. The good news for Mintz was a clear track while the bad news was Henry looked to have the fastest car on the track. When the green reappeared Henry drove to Mintz’ outside several times. Exiting turn four with five laps to go Henry got sideways and spun, ending his entertaining run.



The last five laps featured a tremendous battle with Mintz continuing to lead while Dussel took second with Andrews and Foos challenging. At the checkers Mintz won by a car length over Andrews who rebounded nicely with two-time 305 track champion Dussel rounding out the podium. They were followed by Foos, Martin, Brubaker, Gunn, Brian Smith (up from 18th), T.J. Michael and Tracy Hines rounding out the top 10.



The FAST 410 Championship Series competitors will be back in action Friday, May 4 at Attica Raceway Park followed by the second trip of the year to Fremont Speedway on Saturday, May 5 as part of the open-wheel shootout.



The JLH General Contractor FAST 305 Championship Series presented by Engine Pro will kick off their season Friday, May 4 at Attica Raceway Park followed by their first appearance of the year at Fremont Speedway on Saturday, May 5 as they take on the 360 c.i. sprints in a special challenge race as part of the open-wheel shootout.



Smith Family Foods Night

April 21, 2018

Fremont Speedway



A-Main 1 (30 Laps)

1. 09-Craig Mintz[2] ; 2. 16-Chris Andrews[1] ; 3. 1-Nate Dussel[6] ; 4. 23-DJ Foos[4] ; 5. 97-Broc Martin[7] ; 6. 35-Stuart Brubaker[3] ; 7. 68G-Tyler Gunn[9] ; 8. 2+-Brian Smith[18] ; 9. 8M-TJ Michael[11] ; 10. 4T-Tracy Hines[14] ; 11. 00-Thomas Meseraull[12] ; 12. 3J-Trey Jacobs[17] ; 13. 4H-Cap Henry[5] ; 14. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[13] ; 15. 22M-Dan McCarron[10] ; 16. 7-Shawn Valenti[21] ; 17. 5K-Adam Kekich[20] ; 18. 41-Thomas Schinderle[15] ; 19. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[22] ; 20. 91x-Aaron Middaugh[16] ; 21. 8J-Jess Stiger[8] ; 22. 4N-Jim Morris[19]

Hard Charger: 2+ Brian Smith +10

Sources: Brian Liskai/FAST Championship Series PR