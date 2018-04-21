F2000 Saturday Report:

Dixon Scores First Pole of 2018 F2000 Season

Braselton, GA – A lap of 1:24.787 earned Brandon Dixon the first pole position of the 2018 F2000 Championship Series season, as he narrowly edged Steve Jenks by just over a tenth of a second in Saturday afternoon qualifying from Road Atlanta. Davis Durrett and Simon Sikes, a pair of series newcomers, qualified third and fourth, while Reece Everard completed the top five. Full Results.

Dixon Leads Road Atlanta Practice

Braselton, GA – Defending F2000 Championship Series title-winner Brandon Dixon posted the fastest lap over the course of two 30-minute practice sessions at Road Atlanta with a quick time of 1:25.467. Simon Sikes was second fastest, with Steve Jenks and Davis Durrett following in a competitive second practice. Results here.

F1600 Saturday Report:

Tyler O’Connor Converts Pace to Pole

Braselton, GA – Tyler O’Connor went three for three on Saturday at Road Atlanta, backing up two fast practice laps with a lap good enough for pole in qualifying. The K-Hill driver ran a 1:30.736 to take pole over teammate Dario Cangialosi. Joey Essma qualified third ahead of Kellen Ritter, with Yuven Sundaramoorthy in fifth and Marco Kacic in sixth. Scott Rubenzer was the fastest Masters Class driver in tenth. F1600 opens its 21-race season with three races on Sunday at Road Atlanta. Full Results.

O’Connor Leads Practice at Road Atlanta

Braselton, GA – K-Hill Motorsports driver Tyler O’Connor was fastest in two practice sessions on Saturday at Road Atlanta in F1600 Championship Series sessions. O’Connor topped both practice sessions, with an overall best lap of 1:30.324 coming in the morning session ahead of Scott Rubenzer, Joey Essma, Marco Kacic and Kellen Ritter. Full Results.



On the Web:

F1600: www.F1600Series.com | Facebook | Twitter

F2000: www.F2000Series.com | Facebook | Twitter

Atlantic: www. AtlanticChampionshipSeries.com | Facebook | Twitter

About Formula Race Promotions:

Formula Race Promotions (FRP) operates the F1600, F2000 and Atlantic Championship Series. Starting with F2000 in 2006, FRP added F1600 in 2011 and Atlantic in 2012. The Series’ philosophy is to offer a vertical integration between club and professional racing, while offering some of the best race tracks and significant amounts of track time in single-class running. FRP is privately owned and sanctioned by USAC.

Sources: Monty Mathisen/MathisenMedia