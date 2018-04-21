ATTICA, Ohio (April 20, 2018) – The “Wild Child” Jac Haudenschild certainly lived up to his nickname on Friday night at Attica Raceway Park, and at 60 years of age, the Wooster, Ohio, native is still padding a racing resume that now includes 31 Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 victories.



Despite starting from the pole position, Haudenschild’s path to Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 victory lane during the Core & Main Spring Nationals presented by Fisher Performance did not come effortless, ultimately surviving multiple challenges during a mid-race battle with Lemoore, California’s Carson Macedo, and a late-race surge by second-generation racer, Lee Jacobs, to claim his first victory of the season.



“This feels really good. The car was great all night,” Haudenschild explained, pilot of the Haudenschild Racing/Southern Pacific Farms/Finzer Farms/No. 3. “That was a lot of fun. I had an opportunity to watch Carson (Macedo) race when he was younger out in California. He is a talented racer and he is going to win a lot of races.”

By the time the final checkers flew, Haudenschild gained the top spot, or lost the top spot, on five occasions, most of which occurring during a near-20 lap battle with Macedo. Interestingly enough, it was not the famous “haud line” around the outer edge of the speedway that gave Haudenschild the winning edge, it was the bottom.



Right from the drop of the green flag, Haudenschild was strong, eventually leading the first 16 circuits undisrupted. It was not long before Macedo came into the picture, utilizing his second row starting position to keep a close eye on Haudenschild. Macedo drove around Haudenschild on lap 17, but just two circuits later, Haudenschild propelled himself back to the lead, squeezing underneath Macedo at the exit of turn four on lap 19.



Despite Haudenschild’s attempt to run away from his fellow front-runners in lapped traffic, Macedo stayed glued to the Hall of Famer’s back bumper, soon joined by Holmesville, Ohio’s Lee Jacobs. Macedo regained the lead from Haudenschild to officially control lap 23, but the lead swapping did not stop there. Haudenschild reeled Macedo back in, eventually executing a perfect slider between turns one and two to lead lap 32.



Unfortunately for Macedo, his battle with Haudenschild would come to an end on lap 35, coasting to a stop on the edge of the speedway due to a flat rear tire.



Forced to survive a last-ditch effort by Lee Jacobs, the “Wild Child” held strong, winning a drag race to the finish by .144 seconds over Jacobs, Craig Mintz, Max Stambaugh, and defending All Star champion, Chad Kemenah.



Haudenschild’s triumph at the Attica highbanks was a first-ever accomplishment during Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 competition, now earning All Star victories at 19 different facilities.



The Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 will conclude their two-day sweep through the Buckeye State with a visit to Wayne County Speedway in Orrville, Ohio, on Saturday, April 21. Like Attica’s Core & Main Spring Nationals, the All Star visit to “Orrville’s Historic Oval,” the first of four visits in 2018, will award a $5,000 top prize.



Wayne County Speedway in Orrville, Ohio, will swing open pits gates at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 21. Hot laps will hit the speedway at 6 p.m., followed by racing at 7 p.m., sharp. Those seeking additional news and notes should visit Wayne County Speedway live on the Web at www.waynecountyspeedway.com.



Contingency Awards/Results: Attica Raceway Park – Friday, April 20, 2018:

Core & Main Spring Nationals

EMi Driver’s Meeting: 48 entries

State Water Heaters Warm-Ups: Spencer Bayston – 12.653 seconds

Lincoln Electric Fast Qualifier: Spencer Bayston – 12.525 seconds

Ford Performance Heat #1: Caleb Helms

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat #2: Jac Haudenschild

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat #3: Brian Lay

Mobil 1 Heat #4: Chad Kemenah

Ford Performance Heat #5: Duane Zablocki

Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts C-Main: T.J. Michael

JE Pistons Dash #1: Jac Haudenschild

Wix Filters Dash #2: Max Stambaugh

Classic Ink USA B-Main: Travis Philo

Daido Engine Bearings Main Event Winner: Jac Haudenschild

MSD Performance Hard Charger Award: Cale Conley (+9)

(Lincoln Electric, Daido Engine Bearings, MSD Performance: Need decal to qualify for contingency award)



Qualifying



Group (A)

1. 49x-Tim Shaffer, 12.717; 2. 11N-Craig Mintz, 12.721; 3. 97-Broc Martin, 12.853; 4. 17-Caleb Helms, 12.906; 5. 5T-Travis Philo, 12.962; 6. 22M-Dan McCarron, 13.23; 7. 1080-Jordan Mackison, 13.247; 8. 45-Trevor Baker, 13.465; 9. 7J-Joe Swanson, 13.571; 10. 23-Chase Baker, 13.79



Group (B)

1. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 12.555; 2. 3G-Carson Macedo, 12.559; 3. 22C-Cole Duncan, 12.749; 4. 3-Jac Haudenschild, 12.9; 5. 4L-Cap Henry, 13.003; 6. 5R-Byron Reed, 13.01; 7. 8J-Jess Stiger, 13.046; 8. 16-Chris Andrews, 13.195; 9. 71-Ayrton Olsen, 13.589; 10. 27B-Boston Mead, 13.898



Group ( C )

1. 35s-Stuart Brubaker, 12.722; 2. 81-Lee Jacobs, 12.836; 3. 45L-Brian Lay, 12.994; 4. 22B-Ryan Broughton, 13.031; 5. 22-Brandon Spithaler, 13.059; 6. 98-Carl Bowser, 13.2472; 7. 68G-Tyler Gunn, 13.25; 8. 20i-Kesley Ivy, 14.445; 9. 11-Max McGhee, 99; 10. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr., NT



Group (D)

1. 39-Spencer Bayston, 12.525; 2. 4-Parker Price-Miller, 12.793; 3. 10H-Chad Kemenah, 12.924; 4. 3J-Trey Jacobs, 13.018; 5. 7-Shawn Valenti, 13.176; 6. 8M-TJ Michael, 13.218; 7. 7K-Cale Conley, 13.255; 8. 9M-Jordan Ryan, 13.284; 9. 17H-Jared Horstman, 13.397



Group (E)

1. 5M-Max Stambaugh, 12.667; 2. 13-Bryan Sebetto, 12.965; 3. 9Z-Duane Zablocki, 13.052; 4. 70-Dave Blaney, 13.191; 5. 23X-DJ Foos, 13.267; 6. 51-John Garvin, 13.466; 7. 5X-Justin Peck, 13.669; 8. 95-Hunter Mackison, 13.765; 9. 35-Tyler Esh, 13.799



Heat #1 – Group (A) (10 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

1. 17-Caleb Helms [1]; 2. 11N-Craig Mintz [3]; 3. 97-Broc Martin [2]; 4. 49X-Tim Shaffer [4]; 5. 5T-Travis Philo [5]; 6. 22M-Dan McCarron [6]; 7. 45-Trevor Baker [8]; 8. 1080-Jordan Mackison [7]; 9. 23-Chase Baker [10]; 10. 7J-Joe Swanson [9]



Heat #2 – Group (B) (10 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

1. 3-Jac Haudenschild [1]; 2. 87-Aaron Reutzel [4]; 3. 22C-Cole Duncan [2]; 4. 3G-Carson Macedo [3]; 5. 5R-Byron Reed [6]; 6. 16-Chris Andrews [8]; 7. 8J-Jess Stiger [7]; 8. 71-Ayrton Olsen [9]; 9. 27B-Boston Mead [10]; 10. 4L-Cap Henry [5]



Heat #3 – Group (C) (10 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

1. 45L-Brian Lay [2]; 2. 81-Lee Jacobs [3]; 3. 22B-Ryan Broughton [1]; 4. 35S-Stuart Brubaker [4]; 5. 98-Carl Bowser [6]; 6. 22-Brandon Spithaler [5]; 7. 68G-Tyler Gunn [7]; 8. 11-Max McGhee [9]; 9. 20I-Kesley Ivy [8]



Heat #4 – Group (D) (10 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

1. 10H-Chad Kemenah [2]; 2. 39-Spencer Bayston [4]; 3. 4-Parker Price-Miller [3]; 4. 3J-Trey Jacobs [1]; 5. 7-Shawn Valenti [5]; 6. 7K-Cale Conley [7]; 7. 17H-Jared Horstman [9]; 8. 8M-TJ Michael [6]; 9. 9M-Jordan Ryan [8]



Heat #5 – Group (E) (10 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

1. 9Z-Duane Zablocki [2]; 2. 70-Dave Blaney [1]; 3. 13-Bryan Sebetto [3]; 4. 5M-Max Stambaugh [4]; 5. 23X-DJ Foos [5]; 6. 51-John Garvin [6]; 7. 95-Hunter Mackison [8]; 8. 35-Tyler Esh [9]; 9. 5X-Justin Peck [7]



Dash #1 (4 Laps)

1. 3-Jac Haudenschild [2]; 2. 81-Lee Jacobs [1]; 3. 39-Spencer Bayston [3]; 4. 87-Aaron Reutzel [5]; 5. 10H-Chad Kemenah [4]; 6. 9Z-Duane Zablocki [6]



Dash #2 (4 Laps)

1. 5M-Max Stambaugh [1]; 2. 3G-Carson Macedo [4]; 3. 11N-Craig Mintz [3]; 4. 17-Caleb Helms [2]; 5. 70-Dave Blaney [5]



C-Main (10 Laps) – Top 2 Transfer

1. 8M-TJ Michael [1]; 2. 5X-Justin Peck [7]; 3. 27B-Boston Mead [9]; 4. 35-Tyler Esh [4]; 5. 11-Max McGhee [5]; 6. 23-Chase Baker [8]; 7. 20I-Kesley Ivy [10]; 8. 71-Ayrton Olsen [3]; 9. 1080-Jordan Mackison [2]; 10. 7J-Joe Swanson [11]; 11. 9M-Jordan Ryan [6]



B-Main (12 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

1. 5T-Travis Philo [1]; 2. 5R-Byron Reed [3]; 3. 7-Shawn Valenti [4]; 4. 98-Carl Bowser [5]; 5. 16-Chris Andrews [8]; 6. 4L-Cap Henry [2]; 7. 51-John Garvin [11]; 8. 17H-Jared Horstman [14]; 9. 8M-TJ Michael [17]; 10. 68G-Tyler Gunn [13]; 11. 5X-Justin Peck [18]; 12. 22-Brandon Spithaler [7]; 13. 45-Trevor Baker [15]; 14. 7K-Cale Conley [10]; 15. 8J-Jess Stiger [12]; 16. 23X-DJ Foos [6]; 17. 22M-Dan McCarron [9]; 18. 95-Hunter Mackison [16]



A-Main (40 Laps)

1. 3-Jac Haudenschild [1]; 2. 81-Lee Jacobs [3]; 3. 11N-Craig Mintz [6]; 4. 5M-Max Stambaugh [2]; 5. 10H-Chad Kemenah [9]; 6. 22C-Cole Duncan [12]; 7. 87-Aaron Reutzel [7]; 8. 17-Caleb Helms [8]; 9. 70-Dave Blaney [10]; 10. 4-Parker Price-Miller [13]; 11. 97-Broc Martin [14]; 12. 39-Spencer Bayston [5]; 13. 3J-Trey Jacobs [19]; 14. 13-Bryan Sebetto [15]; 15. 7K-Cale Conley [24]; 16. 49X-Tim Shaffer [17]; 17. 5R-Byron Reed [21]; 18. 5T-Travis Philo [20]; 19. 35S-Stuart Brubaker [18]; 20. 98-Carl Bowser [23]; 21. 51-John Garvin [25]; 22. 3G-Carson Macedo [4]; 23. 7-Shawn Valenti [22]; 24. 9Z-Duane Zablocki [11]; 25. 22B-Ryan Broughton [16]; 26. 16-Chris Andrews [26] Lap Leaders: Jac Haudenschild (1-16), Carson Macedo (17-18), Jac Haudenschild (19-22), Carson Macedo (23-31), Jac Haudenschild (32-40)



Sources: Tyler Altmeyer/Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1