EVANS MILLS, NY – Some racers live by the motto, “it doesn’t need to look pretty to go fast”. Other racers, like 2018 Evans Mills Speedway Mills Modified champion Randy Brunelle seem to find a way to field cars that do both – look pretty AND go fast.

This past Saturday, Brunelle took to the track at Evans Mills for the first scheduled preseason practice, tuning his car in for the impending season, which will kick off on Saturday, May 5 at the 3/8-mile paved oval.

Brunelle’s lap times during the practice sessions nearly mirrored his lap times from his last race the previous year, which one would expect if they didn’t take into consideration the fact that Brunelle was not, in fact, in his championship-winning car. During the offseason, Brunelle purchased another car, which was the car he brought on Saturday.

Brunelle, who makes the long trek from Malone to Evans Mills Speedway (more than two hours each way) each week, is no stranger to the track, having raced – and won in – many of the track’s divisions, including some that are no longer included on the weekly schedule at the facility. He has raced in the Junkyard class, Pro Stocks, and has even taken a ride or two in a Sprint car and midget at the facility. His other experience includes stints in a dirt Pro Stock, Late Model, and Super Late Model.

Most Evans Mills Speedway fans know Brunelle’s name and personality from his time in a Legends car. Having started in Legends cars in the mid-1990s, Brunelle raced in the class up and down the East Coast, and – most memorably to local race fans – was the Evans Mills track champion for five consecutive years in the division that still draws a considerable count at the track weekly.

In 2017, Brunelle took on a new adventure with the debut of the Mills Modified crate engine asphalt Modified class. With rules that are comparable to other tracks in the region running a similar class, the birth of the class at Evans Mills Speedway drew quite a bit of attention, and Brunelle was among those in the field when the gates swung open.

Brunelle, known for always being a contender, did not disappoint fans in the division’s first year. Week after week, Brunelle battled other veteran racers, such as Vern LaFave, as well as up-and-coming younger drivers like Mason Spencer. Fans were kept on the edges of their seats as Brunelle and LaFave both scored multiple wins, and wins were also collected by Mike Hall Jr., Jason Christman, and Spencer. When the smoke cleared at the end of the points season, Brunelle was named the first-ever champion in the class, collecting a total of six wins and 13 top five finishes in 14 starts. He edged out LaFave for the title by 34 points.

Now, with a new car underneath him, Brunelle is still humble – though hopeful – about the season ahead. “I want to make every race,” he commented, “and go for another championship.”

When asked about the similarity of his lap times from the previous year, in his familiar equipment, Brunelle chuckled. “I hope to get better,” he said.

Brunelle has had a busy offseason, between getting his new car together and helping facilitate the transition to the Mills Modified class for yet another driver, his close friend Corey Trombley. Trombley, who raced a Pro Stock out of Brunelle’s stable during 2017, will be a rookie in the Mills Modified class in 2018, piloting the car that Brunelle drove to the championship. Trombley actually competed in the car for the final non-points race of 2017, and was also on hand at practice this past Saturday.

According to Brunelle, it wasn’t a hard decision to put Trombley in the car. “He takes care of equipment, he has a racing background, and he respects it,” Brunelle stated. “I wanted to keep the car at the track to support Evans Mills Speedway.”

Trombley commented, “Randy is a great guy that gives me a great opportunity, and we have a lot of fun doing it.”

Brunelle’s team is not the only one going through a transition, either. Also present at practice was the #09, which was driven by Mike Hall Jr. during the 2017 season. Hall Jr. – who has also run in several different classes of cars in his racing career – finished fourth in the season standings during 2017, picking up one win and eight top five finishes in ten starts. Hall Jr. missed several weeks due to a non-racing related injury last season, opting to let his father drive the car.

Hall Sr. ended up eighth in points for the year, with three top five finishes in four starts. This upcoming season, Hall Sr. will be behind the wheel full-time. The elder Hall turned numerous laps in practice this past Saturday as well, with his son in the pit area turning wrenches and offering input.

The Mills Modified class itself is growing, with several rookie competitors expected this season, including Kyle Hafemann, who is making the jump from the Legends division. Hafemann had his car on display at the Syracuse Motorsports Expo last month, and plans to debut it this coming week at practice.

The second – and final – preseason practice at Evans Mills Speedway is slated for this coming Saturday, April 28. Gates open at 12 noon, with practice running from 1 pm until 5 pm.The cost is #30 per car. Spectators are free.

The first competition laps of the season at Evans Mills Speedway will occur on Saturday, May 5. On the schedule are the Mills Modified, Legends, Bandolero, Thunder Stock, 4 Cylinder Truck, and Sport Compact classes. Gates open at 3:30 pm, with practice beginning at 4:30 pm and racing set to go green at 6 pm. Grandstand admission is $10 for adults, with children 15 and under admitted free when accompanied by an adult. There is a $2 discount for military with valid ID. VIP booth upgrades are available. Pit entry fee is $30.

More information about Evans Mills Speedway, including a complete 2018 schedule, is available online at www.evansmillsspeedway.com, or by calling (315) 221-9180.

Sources: Tracy Chirico/Evans Mills Speedway PR

Randy Brunelle photo