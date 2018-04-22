F1600
Race 1: O’Connor Wins F1600 Race 1
Race 1: Video Highlights
Race 2: O’Connor Wins Wet Race 2 at Road Atlanta
Race 2: Video Highlights
Race 3: Essma First in Rain at Road Atlanta
Race 3: Video Highlights
F2000
Race 1: Jenks Holds Off Dixon at Road Atlanta
Race 1: Video Highlights
Race 2: Sikes Conquers Rain at Road Atlanta
Race 2: Video Highlights
On the Web:
F1600: www.F1600Series.com | Facebook | Twitter
F2000: www.F2000Series.com | Facebook | Twitter
Atlantic: www.
AtlanticChampionshipSeries.com | Facebook | TwitterAbout Formula Race Promotions:
Formula Race Promotions (FRP) operates the F1600, F2000 and Atlantic Championship Series. Starting with F2000 in 2006, FRP added F1600 in 2011 and Atlantic in 2012. The Series’ philosophy is to offer a vertical integration between club and professional racing, while offering some of the best race tracks and significant amounts of track time in single-class running. FRP is privately owned and sanctioned by USAC.
F2000: www.F2000Series.com | Facebook | Twitter
Atlantic: www.
Formula Race Promotions (FRP) operates the F1600, F2000 and Atlantic Championship Series. Starting with F2000 in 2006, FRP added F1600 in 2011 and Atlantic in 2012. The Series’ philosophy is to offer a vertical integration between club and professional racing, while offering some of the best race tracks and significant amounts of track time in single-class running. FRP is privately owned and sanctioned by USAC.
Sources: Monty Mathisen/MathisenMedia