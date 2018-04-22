« 1978 USAC Plane Crash Victims to be Memorialized April 23
F1600 and F2000 Road Atlanta Run Down

Published by
mod134
April 22, 2018 in Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship Powered by Mazda, F1600 Formula F Championship Series and Road Atlanta. Closed

F1600

Race 1: O’Connor Wins F1600 Race 1

Race 1: Video Highlights

Race 2:  O’Connor Wins Wet Race 2 at Road Atlanta

Race 2: Video Highlights

Race 3: Essma First in Rain at Road Atlanta

Race 3: Video Highlights

Results | Photos

F2000

Race 1: Jenks Holds Off Dixon at Road Atlanta

Race 1: Video Highlights

Race 2: Sikes Conquers Rain at Road Atlanta

Race 2: Video Highlights

Results | Photos

On the Web:

F1600: www.F1600Series.com | Facebook | Twitter
F2000: www.F2000Series.com | Facebook | Twitter
Atlantic: www.AtlanticChampionshipSeries.com | Facebook TwitterAbout Formula Race Promotions:
Formula Race Promotions (FRP) operates the F1600, F2000 and Atlantic Championship Series. Starting with F2000 in 2006, FRP added F1600 in 2011 and Atlantic in 2012. The Series’ philosophy is to offer a vertical integration between club and professional racing, while offering some of the best race tracks and significant amounts of track time in single-class running. FRP is privately owned and sanctioned by USAC.

Sources: Monty Mathisen/MathisenMedia



