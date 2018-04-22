Perris, CA……..Damion Gardner of Concord, Calif. grabbed Saturday night’s 30-lap “Sokola Classic” AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car race at Perris Auto Speedway. He got by Jake Swanson on lap 16 and led the final half of the race to beat fast qualifier Brody Roa, Swanson, Danny Faria Jr. and Charles Davis Jr. Danny Sheridan led the first three laps of the race but flipped on lap four.

AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS: April 21, 2018 – Perris, California – Perris Auto Speedway – “Sokola Shootout”

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY QUALIFICATIONS: 1. Brody Roa, 91R, BR-16.378; 2. Damion Gardner, 4, Alexander-16.571; 3. Jake Swanson, 92, Sertich-16.799; 4. Logan Williams, 5, Jory-16.844; 5. Charles Davis Jr., 50, Davis-16.918; 6. Jason McDougal, 19S, Reinbold/Underwood-16.966; 7. R.J. Johnson, 42, Cheney-16.975; 8. Danny Sheridan, 12, Allen-16.989; 9. A.J. Bender, 21, Bender-17.214; 10. Matt Rossi, 02, Rossi-17.219; 11. Danny Faria Jr., 17V, Faria-17.269; 12. Matt McCarthy, 28M, McCarthy-17.277; 13. Tommy Malcolm, 5X, Napier-17.290; 14. Verne Sweeney, 98V, Tracy-17.375; 15. Max Adams, 5M, Adams-17.395; 16. Cody Williams, 44, Jory-17.424; 17. Chris Gansen, 4G, Gansen-17.430; 18. Cal Smith, 39, Cal-Sun-17.566; 19. Austin Williams, 2, Jory-17.600; 20. Matt Stewart, 23, Bellegante-17.645; 21. Tye Mihocko, 5T, Mihocko-17.660; 22. Trent Williams, 52V, 17.938; 23. Randy Waitman, 90, Waitman-18.002; 24. Joel Rayborne, 12B, Blair-18.678; 25. Gary Marshall Jr., 72, Marshall-18.976.

EXTREME MUFFLERS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps) 1. C.Williams, 2. Roa, 3. Malcolm, 4. L.Williams, 5. Rossi, 6. A.Williams, 7. T.Williams, 8. Marshall, 9. Johnson. 2:57.12

CIRCLE TRACK PERFORMANCE/ROD END SUPPLY SECOND HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Gardner, 2. Faria, 3. Davis, 4. Sheridan, 5. Gansen, 6. Stewart, 7. Waitman, 8. Sweeney. NT

KEIZER ALUMINUM WHEELS/ROD END SUPPLY THIRD HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Swanson, 2. Adams, 3. Bender, 4. McCarthy, 5. McDougal, 6. Mihocko, 7. Rayborne, 8. Smith. 3:01.09

COMPETITION SUSPENSION INCORPORATED/ROD END SUPPLY SEMI: (12 laps) 1. Rossi, 2. McDougal, 3. Mihocko, 4. Waitman, 5. A.Williams, 6. Gansen, 7. T.Williams, 8. Stewart, 9. Smith, 10. Rayborne, 11. Marshall, 12. Sweeney, 13. Johnson. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Damion Gardner, 2. Brody Roa, 3. Jake Swanson, 4. Danny Faria Jr., 5. Charles Davis Jr., 6. Max Adams, 7. R.J. Johnson, 8. Tye Mihocko, 9. Matt Stewart, 10. Chris Gansen, 11. Matt Rossi, 12. Cody Williams, 13. Logan Williams, 14. A.J. Bender, 15. Tommy Malcolm, 16. Austin Williams, 17. Jason McDougal, 18. Joel Rayborne, 19. Randy Waitman, 20. Cal Smith, 21. Trent Williams, 22. Danny Sheridan, 23. Matt McCarthy. NT

—————————

**Sheridan flipped on lap 4 of the feature. A.Williams, McDougal, Malcolm, and Bender flipped on lap 19 of the feature.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-3 Sheridan, Laps 4-14 Gardner, Lap 15 Swanson, Laps 16-30 Gardner

SALDANA RACING PRODUCTS/RACING OPTICS HARD CHARGER: Tye Mihocko (19th to 8th)

NEW AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT POINTS: 1-Gardner-237, 2-Roa-221, 3-Swanson-208, 4-Johnson-164, 5-C.Williams-154, 6-Davis-133, 7-L.Williams-132, 8-Bender-128, 9-Rossi-126, 10-.Williams-121.

NEXT AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT RACE: May 5- Ventura (CA) Raceway

Sources: USAC PR