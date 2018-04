Here are your short version results from Saturday’s Group 1 Opening Day.¬†Full official results are up on the website www.wiscassetspeedway.com.

THUNDER 4 MINI (35 lap Spotlight feature)

1. #26 Michael Golding – Pownal (first win since 2016)

2. #16 Travis Poulliot – Winslow

3. #4e Caleb Emerson Mains – Richmond

4. #54 Noah Haggett – Wiscasset

5. #4x Cameron Campbell – New Gloucester

MAXWELL’S MARKET SUPER STREETS (25 laps)

1. #2 Josh Bailey – Wiscasset (defending champ)

2. #85 Michael Harrison – Durham (personal best Super finish / 2017 rookie of the year)

3. #9 Sean Johnson – Oakland

4. #23x Mike Hodgkins – Jefferson

5. #06 Zac Poland – Woolwich

CAHILL TIRE 4-CYLINDER PROS (25 laps)

1. #03 Hayden Norris – West Gardiner (first career win)

2. #17 Ryan Hayes – Jefferson

3. #41 Larry Melcher – Jay

4. #24 Jeff Prindall – Lisbon

5. #8 Craig Dunn – Strong

SERVPRO OF BIDDEFORD SACO PROSTOCKS (40 laps)

1. #23 David Farrington Jr – Jay (5th career win at Wiscasset)

2. #15 Nick Hinkley – Wiscasset

3. #99 Ajay Picard – Palmyra

4. #18 Kevin Douglass – Sidney

5. #72 Charlie Colby – Newcastle

Sources: Ken Minott/Wiscasset Speedway PR