Quincy, IL……..Chase McDermand of Springfield, Ill. won Sunday night’s 18-lap Engler USAC Speed2 IMRA Midget Series opener at Quincy Raceways. Chase led all 18 laps to beat Andy Baugh, Bart Andrews, Mark Billings and Jeff Sparks. The series continues April 28 at Spoon River Speedway in Canton, Ill.

ENGLER USAC SPEED2 IMRA MIDGET RACE RESULTS: April 22, 2018 – Quincy, Illinois – Quincy Raceways

FIRST HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Chase McDermand, (#40 McDermand), 2. Bart Andrews (#69 Trone), 3. Blake Buchholtz (#37 Raymond), 4. Mark Billings (#60e Billings). NT

SECOND HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Andy Baugh (#6b Baugh), 2. Jeff Sparks (#55 Sparks), 3. Daltyn England (#19e England), 4. Kevin Battefeld (#42 Battefeld), 5. Blake Haynes (#9b Haynes). NT

FEATURE: (18 laps) 1. Chase McDermand, 2. Andy Baugh, 3. Bart Andrews, 4. Mark Billings, 5. Jeff Sparks, 6. Daltyn England. NT

—————————-

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-18 McDermand.

NEW ENGLER USAC SPEED2 IMRA MIDGET POINTS: 1-McDermand-78, 2-Baugh-75, 3-Andrews-71, 4-Billing-66, 5-Sparks-65, 6-England-61, 7-Buchholtz-16, 8-Battefeld-15, 9-Haynes-14.

NEXT ENGLER USAC SPEED2 IMRA MIDGET RACE: April 28 – Canton, IL – Spoon River Speedway – “Opening Night”

Sources: USAC PR