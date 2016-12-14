April 2017

1st Thompson – Icebreaker – Lites only

May 2017

6th Waterford – Lites only

7th Waterford – NEMA Midgets only

20th Wiscasset

June 2017

3rd Riverhead – Alan Cantor Memorial

14th Thompson – Lites

17th Star

28th Seekonk – Boston Louie Memorial



July 2017

8th Star

15th Seekonk – Lites only

August 2017

TBA the 5th or 12th – Waterford – Wings and Wheels

9th Thompson – NEMA Midgets only

19th Star

26th Waterford – Lites only

September 2017

2nd Monadnock – Iron Mike Memorial

9th Waterford – Lites only (tentative)

23rd Wiscasset – Lites only – 75 laps

30th Star – The Star Classic

October 2017

14th Thompson – NEMA Midgets only

15th Thompson – Lites only

At the present time, the club is still waiting on responses from Waterford, Speedway 51, and White Mountain.

