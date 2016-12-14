April 2017
1st Thompson – Icebreaker – Lites only
May 2017
6th Waterford – Lites only
7th Waterford – NEMA Midgets only
20th Wiscasset
June 2017
3rd Riverhead – Alan Cantor Memorial
14th Thompson – Lites
17th Star
28th Seekonk – Boston Louie Memorial
July 2017
8th Star
15th Seekonk – Lites only
August 2017
TBA the 5th or 12th – Waterford – Wings and Wheels
9th Thompson – NEMA Midgets only
19th Star
26th Waterford – Lites only
September 2017
2nd Monadnock – Iron Mike Memorial
9th Waterford – Lites only (tentative)
23rd Wiscasset – Lites only – 75 laps
30th Star – The Star Classic
October 2017
14th Thompson – NEMA Midgets only
15th Thompson – Lites only
At the present time, the club is still waiting on responses from Waterford, Speedway 51, and White Mountain.
Sources: NEMARacing.com