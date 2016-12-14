« Tri-Track Open Modified Series Releases 2017 Schedule
Stafford Speedway and Dunleavy’s Truck & Trailer Repair to Host Biggest SK Light Modified Race of All-Time »

NEMA Tentative 2017 Schedule of Events

Published by
mod134
December 14, 2016 in Monadnock, NEMA, NEMA Lites, New London-Waterford, Riverhead, Riverside, Seekonk, Star, Thompson, White Mountain and Wiscasset. Closed

April 2017
1st Thompson – Icebreaker – Lites only

May 2017
6th Waterford – Lites only
7th Waterford – NEMA Midgets only
20th Wiscasset

June 2017
3rd Riverhead – Alan Cantor Memorial
14th Thompson – Lites
17th Star
28th Seekonk – Boston Louie Memorial

July 2017
8th Star
15th Seekonk – Lites only

August 2017
TBA the 5th or 12th – Waterford – Wings and Wheels
9th Thompson – NEMA Midgets only
19th Star
26th Waterford – Lites only

September 2017
2nd Monadnock – Iron Mike Memorial
9th Waterford – Lites only (tentative)
23rd Wiscasset – Lites only – 75 laps
30th Star – The Star Classic

October 2017
14th Thompson – NEMA Midgets only
15th Thompson – Lites only

At the present time, the club is still waiting on responses from Waterford, Speedway 51, and White Mountain.

Sources: NEMARacing.com



racecarbanner









YankeeRacer.com

Promote Your Page Too
December 2016
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Archives