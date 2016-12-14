Stafford Springs, CT — Stafford Speedway has once again teamed up with passionate modified racing supporter Doug Dunleavy of Dunleavy’s Truck & Trailer Repair to bring fans and drivers the biggest SK Light Modified race in the history of the division. Boasting a guaranteed purse of $10,000, the SK Light Modified teams and drivers will be the showpiece of the Friday, May 26th event which will also see an increased purse for the SK Modified® division.

“The SK Light drivers are the future of the sport and I have always wanted to give them their own night,” explained Doug Dunleavy. “This event will be 40 laps, double the distance of a regular SK Light feature and will pay a guaranteed $1,750 to the winner.”

The SK Light division has been a breeding ground for talent since its inception in 2006. Drivers such as Stephen Kopcik, Chase Dowling, Matt Galko, Michael Gervais, Jr., D.J. Burnham, Mike Christopher, Jr., Tyler Hines, and Ronnie Williams have all graduated from the SK Light Modifieds to run in the Stafford Speedway’s premier SK Modified® division on a weekly basis.

“This show is going to be big,” continued Dunleavy. “We will cap the night off with a fireworks display to celebrate Memorial Day Weekend and will have special admission pricing for all veterans and active military. This will be a show to mark on the 2017 calendar. I know the SK Light guys are excited, we are going to put them on the big stage, it will be their night.”

The excitement for the event is already brewing. Engine builder Don Wood of R.A.D Automachine has committed to $1,500 in bonus money for the top 3 finishers in the SK Light race with R.A.D motors, with $750 going to the top R.A.D finisher, $500 to the 2nd, and $250 to the 3rd bringing the potential winning payout to $2,500. In addition to the increased purse money, additional bonuses will be added and announced in the coming months.

In addition to the increased purse in the SK Light Modified division, the SK Modifieds® will also have over $4,000 added to their normal weekly purse and will compete an additional 10 laps, bringing their feature to 50 laps.

“We are excited to announce this event for our SK Light teams,” explained Stafford COO/GM Mark Arute. “This is an excellent purse throughout the entire field. We’re just as excited as Doug to showcase the SK Lights and this will be a fun night. The SK Lights will be the headliner and if last year’s SK Light racing is any indication the racing will be spectacular.”

The Inaugural Dunleavy’s Truck and Trailer Repair Modifiedzz Night is scheduled for Friday, May 26th. The SK Modified® division will run 50 laps, SK Lights 40, Late Models 30, Limited Late Model 20, and Dare Stock 15.

For more information, contact the Stafford Motor Speedway track office at 860-684-2783 or visit us on the web at www.staffordspeedway.com.

Sources: Scott Running/Stafford Speedway PR