Calendar Blends Nationally Recognized Events with Fan Favorites

THOMPSON, CT — From original vintage sports cars to junkyard Jettas. From US Legends cars to Mazda Miatas. You’ll find them all – and more – on the 2017 Road Course Competition Schedule at historic 1.7-mile circuit located in northeastern Connecticut.

“We’re delighted with the continued diversity that our competitive road course events offers drivers and fans. Whether it be the 24 Hours of LeMons, the US Legends cars, or the historic sports cars of VSCCA and VRG, we’ve got a bit to offer everyone,” Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park (TSMP) General Manager, Josh Vanada, commented.

The road racing season will once again begin off with the Third Annual Icebreaker, Road Race Style on Saturday, April 22. Condensed into a one-day event, to minimize time out of school and work, this year’s version will showcase six race groups. Headlined by the first round of the Midstate Site Development (MSD) Legends Series for the US Legends Cars, two small bore groups, a big bore, and open wheel group will also be on the card. Another component of this event will be a driver’s school, hosted by the Sports Car Club of America, New England Region. This is the first step required to acquiring a competition license.

The MSD Legends Series will also be competing on Sunday, May 7, as well as all the three Summer Road Race Series events.

The Summer Road Race Series, coming out of a successful inaugural season, is Thompson’s inexpensive, just-for-fun sports car racing series. Contested on three Sundays throughout the summer, this unique, one-day format is highly reviewed by competitors for the flexibility it affords them. In 2017, events will be held on June 11, July 23, and August 27.

The Fourth Annual Vintage Motorsports Festival will be held Thursday, June 22 – Saturday, June 24. Co-sanctioned by the Vintage Racer Group and Vintage Sports Car Club of America, this event showcases cars from the past century. It is a great celebration of the rich tradition of Thompson’s historic road course, as well as the workmanship and skill of history sports cars.

For those who love vintage motorsports, they might consider staying on Sunday, June 25, for the Second Annual Vintage Motorcycle Classic, presented by Indian Motorcycle of Springfield. The static bike show, motorcycle swap meet, and on-track activity drew riders and spectators from throughout New England.

The Sports Car Club of America, New England Region, will once again host two events at TSMP. July 15-16 is the first is the Inaugural US Majors Tour race at Thompson. Thompson joins iconic tracks like Virginia International Raceway and Watkins Glen International as hosting venues. The second race, which serves as the final round of the NEDiv Championship will take place October 6-7.

The iconic 24 Hours of LeMons is returning in 2017, also. The annual “GP du Lac Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggcha ubunagungamaugg,” makes its return on August 12-13.

The ChumpCar World Series, one of the most popular endurance series in the country, will also be coming back to the road course on Saturday, September 2.

With an action packed schedule on tap for 2017, there is something for every race fan and driver at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park. For more information about our 2017 schedule or to purchase a season pass, visit www.thompsonspeedway.com or call 860-923-2280. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay up to the date on the latest news and events.

Sources: Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park