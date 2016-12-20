2017 Schedule

Events

Jan. 21st & 22nd, 2017 Auto Parts Swap N’ Sell W. Springfield, MA

Feb. 3rd & 4th, 2017 Racer’s Expo & Annual Series Mtg. Marlboro, MA

Mar. 10th – 12th, 2017 Frank Maratta’s Auto & Race-A-Rama W. Springfield, MA

Races

May 19, 2017 Stafford Motor Speedway Stafford Springs, CT

May 27, 2017 Lee USA Speedway Lee, NH

June 17, 2017 Speedway 51 Groveton, NH

June 24, 2017 New London – Waterford Speedbowl Waterford, CT

June 30 – July 1, 2017 New Hampshire Motor Speedway Loudon, NH New England Short Track Showdown Weekend

July 7, 2017 Claremont Speedway Claremont, NH

July 21, 2017 Lee USA Speedway Lee, NH

August 12, 2017 New London Waterford Speedbowl Waterford, CT

August 19, 2017 Beech Ridge Motor Speedway Scarborough, ME

September 1, 2017 Stafford Motor Speedway Stafford Springs, CT

October 7th & 8th, 2017 Lee USA Speedway Lee, NH

October 13th & 14th, 2017 Thompson Motorsports Park Thompson, CT

December 2, 2017 ** 2017 Championship Banquet ** Manchester, NH

Schedule Is Subject To Change



Sources: John Spence, Sr./VMRS PR