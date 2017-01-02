OAKS, PA January 2, 2017 . . . When Ron Bouchard won the Talladega 500 NASCAR Cup race in a photo finish with Darrell Waltrip and Terry Labonte in 1981, it was considered one of the biggest upsets in NASCAR history. The win helped Bouchard clinch the Rookie of the Year honors even though he raced in just 22 of the 31 scheduled races that year.

When the Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports 2017 Fueled by Sunoco Race Fuels and Distributed by Insinger Performance Race Car & Trade Show takes place at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, PA, January 20-22, 2017, the Race Hill Farms No. 47 Cup car that Bouchard drove to that very impressive win will be on display.

In fact, a second car, driven by Bouchard, the Len Boehler No. 3 Modified, will also be part of the three-day show. This car was driven to numerous race wins by Bouchard at a variety of Northeastern speedways including Stafford Motor Speedway, Thompson, Seekonk, Waterford Speedbowl and Westboro Speedway.

Bones Bourcier wrote in his book, “RON BOUCHARD, Remembering the Kid from Fitchburg,” “Rivals, teammates, friends and family members recall one of the Northeast’s most popular drivers, whose spectacular Modified career—he won from New England to Florida—was followed by a NASCAR Cup Series victory at Talladega and Rookie of the Year honors at stock car racing’s highest level.”

After his Cup career came to an end the popular racer returned home to Fitchburg, Mass., to open Ron Bouchard’s Auto Stores representing Honda, Kia, Nissan, and FCA. He passed away in December 2015 after battling cancer.

The book will be on sale at the Coastal 181 display area during the show.

Ron’s wife, Paula, will be on hand at the show along with author Bourcier to talk about Ron’s great career and the book and to sign autographs.

Also appearing in the Coastal 181 area will be 50-year racing veteran Kevin Olson. His new book titled “Cages Are For Monkeys” is a fun read in which he and co-author Lew Boyd give readers details on a Midget racing career that took him all over the United States and Down Under. He has won numerous championships and is a member of several Halls of Fame.

Olson, considered racing’s zaniest Hall of Famer, will be sharing stories of his career and talking about his book. Of course, copies will be available and Kevin will be more than happy to sign them.

A featured guest at Motorsports 2017 will be seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Richard Petty considered the King of NASCAR.

Many other well-known racers and personalities will be appearing at the show with details to be announced.

The 3-day show will again fill 250,000 square feet of the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center with just about everything imaginable in motorsports available for attendees to see.

Over 250 race cars, representing many different segments of the sport, will be on hand. In addition, hardcore vendors will be part of the show along with many racing facilities offering information on their 2017 season.

Again, as in the past, free industry seminars will be offered.

