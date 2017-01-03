Derek Griffith of Hudson, NH will pursue a pair of Super Late Model championships in the Pro All Stars Series (PASS) this season. Griffith will return for his sophomore PASS North season and the complete PASS National schedule.

“I’d love to win some races, redeem myself in the Oxford 250,” Griffith said.

Griffith will be making his first visit to Canadian and southern tracks Autodrome Montmagny, Dillon, Hickory, Orange County, and Speedway 660.

“We seem to excel at tracks we have not been too. I love running at new tracks! Super excited to run over the border and down south!”

The 2015 Granite State Pro Stock Series champion has visited a number of new tracks in recent years. Griffith won in his Claremont debut and has top fives in his first Super Late Model appearances at Lee USA, New London-Waterford, Monadnock, Seekonk, Speedway 51, Speedway 95, White Mountain, and Wiscasset.

Griffith had 1 win, 4 top fives, and 8 top tens in 16 starts during his PASS rookie season. He was second in the North-National combination race at Thompson, He made four starts with the Granite State Pro Stocks and three starts during the World Series at New Smyrna (FL) Speedway. He closed his season with an open competition D. Anthony Venditti Memorial 150-lap win at Seekonk (MA) Speedway October 29.

“I learned a lot about hard racing, the right and wrong way to do it. I learned a lot at Oxford, just everything. I’ve only been in a protocol since 2012 and started racing in 2009. My experience level is not very high compared to most people I race with. So it’s great to get some races under my belt.”

Griffith is led by Super Late Model veteran Louie Mechalides. Mechalides has won on the PASS North circuit at Scotia. The Tyngsboro, MA driver has wins in the Valenti Modified Racing Series at Canaan, Lee, Seekonk, Star, and Thompson.

“Louie brings everything to this team, knowledge, hard work. Louie makes this team strive.

“I’m actually very lucky to have him on my side because I don’t think I would be doing this if it wasn’t for him.”

Derek Griffith Motorsports is supported by LCM Racing, Hitman Industries, FEP Insurance, Tyngsboro Motorsports, McClellan Metal Finishing, and Freedom Shooting Range. He is still working on additional sponsorship.

Below is Griffith’s schedule with more races to be announced.

2/4/2017 Dillon National

3/25/2017 Orange Conuty National

4/1/2017 Thompson National/North

4/15/2017 Hickory National

4/22/2017 Oxford North

4/29/2017 Beech Ridge North

5/6/2017 Star North

5/21/2017 Autodrome Montmagny North

5/29/2017 Thunder Road North

6/3/2017 Speedway 660 North

6/18/2017 Speedway 95 North

6/23/2017 Lee USA North

7/2/2017 Oxford North (Nonwinners)

7/8/2017 Beech Ridge North

7/13/2017 Star North

7/29/2017 Oxford North

8/11/2017 Lee USA North

8/27/2017 Oxford National/North

9/17/2017 Beech Ridge North

9/23/2017 White Mountain North

10/14/2017 Oxford North

Sources: Nicholas Teto/YankeeRacer.com

Derek Griffith Motorsports

TheThirdTurn.com