WALPOLE, N.H. — The Granite State Pro Stock Series (GSPSS) is pleased to announce the date for the 2016 awards banquet and celebration has been set for February 4, 2017. The event will take place in combination with the Racer’s Expo at the Best Western Royal Plaza in Marlborough, Mass., where reigning series veteran Barry Gray will be officially crowned the champion.

Cocktail hour has been set for 6:30 p.m., with dinner following at 7:30 p.m. The awards will conclude the evening. Tickets for the banquet are $55.00 and on sale immediately and can be purchased by visiting the Granite State Pro Stock Series website, gspss.net.

The series would also like to announce that the 2017 General Information Meeting will be held at the Racer’s Expo that same day, February 4, at 2 p.m. Drivers and teams are encouraged to bring questions to the meeting in preparation for the 2017 season.

Finally, car registration is now open for the 2017 Granite State Pro Stock Series season. All numbers will be held from the 2016 season up until February 15.

After that day, drivers will be able to register any number that is available.

For more information on the series, fans are encouraged to visit www.gspss.net.

