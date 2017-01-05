Tulsa, OK (January 5, 2017) Officials with the POWRi West Lucas Oil Series are excited to release the 2017 race schedule which will feature visits to two new tracks and the return of the series to local favorites. The schedule contains 26 races for the upcoming season, including two co-sanction events with the Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association (RMMRA), and eight co-sanctioned events with the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midgets. New racetracks on the schedule include Mid-America Speedway in South Coffeyville, Oklahoma and Red Dirt Raceway in Meeker, Oklahoma. Mid-America Speedway will offer the POWRi West midgets a semi-banked 3/10 mile facility, while Red Dirt Raceway features a fast quarter mile racetrack. Both are expected to produce the same great racing that POWRi West fans have become accustomed to.

Kicking off the 2017 season will once again be the Turnpike Challenge featuring the best from the POWRi West and the POWRi National Midgets on March 24th and 25th. The last two Turnpike Challenges have created some of the best racing of the season, with POWRi West drivers sweeping the event last year. Other highlights of the season include the return of the Missouri Mid-State Midget Nationals at Valley Speedway and Lucas Oil Speedway on May 6th and 7th and a two-day co-sanctioned event at Valley Speedway on July 14th and 15th, again with the National Midgets. Another exciting event for 2017 will be a return to Airport Speedway in Garden City, Kansas during Memorial Day weekend, when we will go head to head with the best racers from the RMMRA series. POWRi West has also been invited again to participate in the two-day event at I-55 Raceway featuring the World of Outlaw Sprint Cars on August 4th and 5th. The 2017 season will conclude on October 27th and 28th at Creek County Speedway, when the POWRi West Midgets join the ASCS Sprint Cars for the Second Annual Fall Fling.

The schedule for the 2017 season looks to be another great one and we look to continue our growth in the new year. From our inception just three short years ago, we have now become one of the quickest growing midget series in the country. To celebrate all this growth, the purse for all standalone POWRi West races is also growing! In 2017, all races will pay a minimum of $1,500 to win and $150 to start. The more our competitors support us, the harder we can continue working to give everybody great places to race.



If you have questions about being part of the POWRi West series, contact series owner, Eric Fenton at 918-607-7953 for more information or check us out at www.powri.com.

Fri, March 24 Port City Raceway – Turnpike Challenge

Sat, March 25 Port City Raceway – Turnpike Challenge

Sat, April 22 I-30 Speedway

Fri, May 5 Valley Speedway – MO Mid-State Midget Nationals

Sat, May 6 Lucas Oil Speedway – MO Mid-State Midget Nationals

Sat, May 27 Airport Raceway

Sun, May 28 Airport Raceway

Sat, June 10 I-44 Speedway

Fri, June 30 RPM Speedway

Sat, July 1 Superbowl Speedway

Fri, July 14 Valley Speedway – Thunder In The Valley

Sat, July 15 Valley Speedway – Thunder In The Valley

Fri, July 28 Mid-America Speedway

Sat, July 29 Port City Raceway

Fri, Aug 4 I-55 Raceway – Iron Man 55

Sat, Aug 5 I-55 Raceway – Iron Man 55

Sat, August 12 Lawton Speedway

Fri, August 25 Mid-America Speedway

Sat, August 26 Springfield Raceway

Sat, Sept 9 I-30 Speedway

Sat, Sept 16 Caney Valley Speedway

Fri, Sept29 Red Dirt Raceway

Sat, Sept 30 Port City Raceway

Sat, October 14 I-44 Speedway

Fri, October 27 Creek County Speedway – Fall Fling

Sat, October 28 Creek County Speedway – Fall Fling

For further information, visit www.powri.com, “Like” POWRi on Facebook and follow @POWRi_Racing on Twitter.

POWRi Racing Official Sponsors

Auto Meter – “The Official Instrumentation” of POWRi Racing

Afco – “The Official Shock” of POWRi Racing

Great Clips – “The Official Salon” of POWRi Racing

Hoosier Tire – “The Official Race Tire” of POWRi Racing

K&N Filter – “The Official Filter” of POWRi Racing

Lucas Oil Products – “The Official Oil” of POWRi Racing

Speedway Motors – “The Official Parts Store” of POWRi Racing

Team POWRi Racing

Advanced Racing Suspensions, Aggressive Graphics, Bell Helmets, BT Machine Inc., BOSS Chassis, Butler Built Seats, Competition Suspension Inc., Engler Machine & Tool Inc., Esslinger Engineering, Factor 1 Racing, Indy Performance Composites, KSE Racing Products, Lightning Wings, Millennium Components, MPD Racing, MoMo’s Racing Engines Purpose Wreckers, Race Bumpers.com, Rod End Supply, Schoenfeld Headers, Spike Chassis, Stanton Race Engines, The Engine Heater, Ti64, Total Power, TOYOTA

Sources: POWRi Racing PR