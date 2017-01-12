Porsche confirms more race laps at premium events

This year’s Porsche Carrera Cup Australia drivers will have a long-distance fight on their hands when battling for the 2017 Endurance Cup.

The new initiative will see the Carrera Cup championship complete one longer distance race, in addition to two regular sprint races, at three of the season’s marquee events – the Wilson Security Sandown 500, Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 and Gold Coast 600.

As a true test of the drivers’ endurance, there will be no co-drivers used for these races, so drivers will need to be prepared to last the distance – approximately double that of the series’ regular sprint races. The Endurance Cup will not only provide drivers more racing laps at iconic events, but also provide increased opportunity for valuable exposure at the traditionally popular Supercars Championship endurance rounds.

Each race of the Endurance Cup will also count towards the regular series points for each weekend. The highest point-scoring driver from the combined three endurance races in both the Outright and TAG Heuer Carrera Challenge classifications will be awarded the Endurance Cup.

Porsche Cars Australia Motorsport Manager, Kurt Sakzewski, is looking forward to rolling out the three race mini-series for the coming season.

“We’re excited to confirm the Endurance Cup for the 2017 Carrera Cup championship. Having longer races is something our drivers have requested, and thanks to Supercars, we have been able to accommodate this at three of the best events on the 2017 motor racing calendar – Sandown, Bathurst and Gold Coast,” said Sakzewski.

“Carrera Cup is, first and foremost, a sprint format championship, however adding elements such as an Endurance Cup enhance the overall experience for our customers, providing extra track time and another on-track incentive.

“While new to Carrera Cup, this initiative has successfully been part of our GT3 Cup Challenge series since 2011 in the form of the Jim Richards Endurance Trophy. It’s a popular part to the GT3 Cup Challenge championship and will be a welcome addition to Carrera Cup in 2017.”

Sources: Daniel Jordan/Porsche Cars Australia