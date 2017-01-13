Stafford Springs, CT — In a big move for the 2017 season, 2013 Limited Late Model Track Champion and multi-time winner in the Late Model division, Josh Wood, will be adding an SK Modified® ride to his racing stable. Wood will remain behind the wheel of the #17 Bob Peterson owned Late Model but will pull double-duty throughout the 2017 season also piloting the #24 SK Modified®.

“It was just a case of me wanting to keep moving up and challenging myself,” explained Wood. “Going up to the SK Modifieds® is a big jump and those drivers are the best in the business and some of the best on the east coast. It’s going to be a challenge but it’ll be fun.”

During the 2016 season, Wood tested the waters running 2 SK Modified® features with 2 different teams and mixed results. Wood ran one race with the #11 LFR Northeast team and a 2nd race in a Todd Owen prepared car, notching a 24th and 21st place finish respectively. Though both results ended in mid-race incidents Wood is confident that his new team will be ready to compete with the best of the best when they unload at the NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler on April 28-30.

“We’re hoping that we can be a top-10 car in the SK’s,” continued Wood. “It’s a really tough division so we’re not looking to go out there with guns blazing and try to be in the top-5 every race, that’s not realistic for us. We have a new car built and prepared by Todd Owen and Butch Shea at Chassis Pro. I’m not really sure if we’ll be able to use our notes from last year or not but I know that I’ll be comfortable with what I have under me and if we’re not performing well then it won’t be the motor or the car, it will be me.”

Wood joins a long list of SK drivers that have run both the Late Models and SK Modifieds® on a weekly basis. Woody Pitkat and Keith Rocco have spent multiple seasons driving in both divisions and in 2016 Glen Reen doubled up and won both the SK Modified® and Late Model features in the same night behind the wheel of the #17 SK Modified® and #31 Late Model. Wood is confident that he can continue his success in full-body competition as he learns in the SK Modified®.

“The biggest goal for the SK will be to stay out of trouble and bring the car home in one piece each week,” explained Wood. “With the Late Model, things are looking pretty good, we’re hoping we can win some races again and contend for the championship. It’s all going to depend on how the season gets started for us and if we can stay consistent.”

The #24 SK team with Wood behind the wheel will have to learn quickly if they hope to score good finishes in 2017. The SK Modified® division continues to be one of the strongest in the country with all drivers finishing in the top-15 of the 2016 point standings set to return to competition in 2017. Wood and his team are excited for the challenge and looking forward to the season.

Wood and the #17 Late Model team has had long-time support from Flamingo Motorsports, C+S Engineering, R.A.D. Automachine, and Falls Alignment. All will be continuing their support throughout the 2017 season.

Wood will kick off his double duty 2017 season in the 46th Annual NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler on April 28-30. Tickets for the “Greatest Race in the History of Spring” are on sale now at the Speedway Box Office. Tickets are priced at $40.00 for adult general admission tickets, $5.00 for children ages 6-14, and children ages 5 and under are admitted free of charge when accompanied by an adult. Reserved seating is priced at $42.00 for all ages. As always, Stafford Motor Speedway offers free parking with overnight parking available. All tickets are good for both Saturday and Sunday admission. All ticket prices include 10% CT Admission Tax.

Sources: Scott Running/Stafford Motor Speedway PR