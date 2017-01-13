SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. (January 13, 2017) – Friday the Thirteenth did little to scare Bobby Pierce as he made a quick return to victory lane at Arizona Speedway to capture his third Super Late Model triumph through four round of 11th Annual Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts competition.

And Pierce wasn’t the only driver to make it three wins in four tries, as Ricky Thornton, Jr., matched his pace in the USRA Modifieds while Ron Schreiner earned his first X-Modified win of the six race mini-series.

With his third win in four rounds of Black Diamond/Club 29 Super Late Models presented by M&W Transport action, Pierce stays in contention for a potential $100,000 Keyser Manufacturing bonus if he can top the final two events or a $50,000 bonus for winning just one of the two left on the docket.



“It’s really hard. This field is very tough, especially the more nights we run, the more they figure out,” the ‘Smooth Operator’ from Oakwood, IL, explained of capturing the bonus money.

After winning the opening two legs of the Wild West Shootout last weekend, Pierce found himself chasing Round Three winner Billy Moyer in the early going of Friday’s $5,000-to-win, 30-lap feature event.

Pierce dove under Moyer to take command on the fifth round and then led the rest of the way to take the win by 1.822 seconds ahead of Chris Simpson, who settled for runner-up honors for the third race in a row to stay within 13 points of Pierce in the series points chase.

Moyer took third-place honors behind Pierce and Simpson with Garrett Alberson and 18th-starter Terry Phillips rounding out the top five.

Ricky Thornton, Jr., had to work for his third MVT/Border International USRA Modified presented by Arizona Differential win of the series by rallying from the tenth starting position for the triumph.

Thornton, Jr., raced to the stripe ahead of R.C. Whitwell, who charged from 16th, with Shane Sabraski, Brad Dierks and Dustin Strand rounding out the top five.

The RHR Swag X-Mods presented by Barnett Harley-Davidson added a fourth different winner in as many rounds with Ron Schreiner making the most of his pole starting position to take victory honors ahead of Thornton, Jr., Rusty Kollman, Shawn Strong and Preston Carr.

The Wild West Shootout continues at Arizona Speedway with Round Five on Saturday with start times moved up one hour with pit gates opening at noon, driver’s meeting at 1:30, front gate opening at 2:00 p.m., hot laps at 2:30 p.m. and racing at 4:00 p.m.

The finale will follow on Sunday with racing scheduled for 5:00 p.m.

A $5,000 winner’s share is up for grabs for the Super Late Models through the opening five nights of competition with the Bakersfield Karting Experience raising the stakes of the January 15 finale to $12,000-to-win.

Single day tickets are just $20 with the Sunday $12,000 to win Bakersfield Karting Experience finale just $25. Fans that take advantage of the 6-day discounted pass will enjoy the final night of the Wild West Shootout absolutely free.

Advanced tickets may be purchased online at: http://www.wildwestshootout.net/schedule/ and ticket pricing/purchasing information can be found online at: www.wildwestshootout.net or by calling the Wild West Shootout office at 520-664-2074.

Wild West Shootout Hotel Information can be found at: http://www.wildwestshootout.net/fan-info/lodging-2/ or by calling the Courtyard by Marriott at 480-461-3000. The Courtyard by Marriott is conveniently located at 1221 S. Westwood in Mesa, Arizona. Please use event name “Wild West Shootout” when making reservations.

Arizona Speedway is located just minutes from Phoenix. From Phoenix, take US 60 east to Ironwood Dr., turn right (south) and go four miles, Arizona Speedway is on the right hand side. For more information, visit www.wildwestshootout.net or call 520-664-2074.

The Wild West Shootout team would like to thank our 2017 partners: Keyser Manufacturing, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Black Diamond Chassis, Club 29 Race Cars, M&W Transport, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Border International, FK Rod Ends, Karl Performance, Total Seal Piston Rings, Pro Power Racing, Hoosier Tire, RHR Swag, Barnett Harley-Davidson, VP Fuels, Earnhardt Dodge, AR Bodies, EZGO, SafeCraft, Envision, Bakersfield Karting Experience, Beaver Stripes, Five Star Graphics and The Courtyard by Marriott.

Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts Results

Arizona Speedway – Friday, January 13, 2017

Black Diamond/Club 29 Super Late Models presented by M&W Transport:

Qualifying:

Group 1: 1. 32p-Bobby Pierce 15.003, 2. 98-Jason Rauen 15.037, 3. 58-A.J. Diemel 15.128, 4. 71-Dustin Strand 15.207, 5. 42s-Brandon Overton 15.215, 6. 28m-Jimmy Mars 15.286, 7. 91-Tyler Erb, 15.289, 8. 10b-Rob Sanders 15.501, 9. 7k-Jason Krohn 15.510, 10. 46-Darren Coffell 15.641, 11. 38-Thomas Hunziker 16.235, 12. 0-Jake O’Neil NT.

Group 2: 1. 32-Chris Simpson 15.043, 2. 51-Joey Moriarty 15.165, 3. 91T-Tony Toste 15.332, 4. 75-Terry Phillips 15.343, 5. 1-Earl Pearson, Jr. 15.355, 6. 86-Kyle Beard 15.387, 7. 54x-David Breazeale 15.534, 8. 15k-Justin Kay 15.696, 9. 15d-Justin Duty 15.865, 10. 8-Kye Frick 16.255, 11. 74w-Collen Winebarger 16.287.

Group 3: 1. 21-Billy Moyer 15.193, 2. F5-Garrett Alberson 15.213, 3. 20-Rodney Sanders 15.218, 4. R5-Chandler Petty 15.344, 5. 17-Billy Franklin 15.651, 6. 33c-Chad Mahder 15.655, 7. 74-Dan Diebel 16.190, 8. 78s-Steve Stultz 16.227, 9. 99-Scott Lewis 16.268, 10. 17x-Larry Childress 16.342, 11. 26-Jon Brinkley 17.101.

Group 4: 1. 11x-Steve Drake 15.602, 2. 5x-John Duty 15.651, 3. 32b-Clay Daly 15.802, 4. 12-Nick Bartels 15.861, 5. 37-Scott Ward 15.972, 6. 53-Andrew Kosiski 16.021, 7. 44-Cole Schill 16.315, 8. 54-Carlos Altumada 16.408, 9. 6T-Terry Carter 16.447, 10. 24-Rick Ortega 16.774, 11. 96rc-R.C. Whitwell NT.

Heat Races – Top 5 advance to “A” Main, balance to Two “B” Mains

Heat One (8 Laps): 1. 32p-Bobby Pierce, 2. 98-Jason Rauen, 3. 71-Dustin Strand, 4. 28m-Jimmy Mars, 5. 42s-Brandon Overton, 6. 91-Tyler Erb, 7. 0-Jake O’Neil, 8. 58-A.J. Diemel, 9. 7k-Jason Krohn, 10. 10b-Rob Sanders, 11. 46-Darren Coffell, 12. 38-Thomas Hunziker.

Heat Two (8 Laps): 1. 32-Chris Simpson, 2. 51-Joey Moriarty, 3. 91T-Tony Toste 15.332, 4. 1-Earl Pearson, Jr., 5. 75-Terry Phillips, 6. 86-Kyle Beard, 7. 54x-David Breazeale, 8. 15k-Justin Kay, 9. 15d-Justin Duty, 10. 74w-Collen Winebarger, 11. 8-Kye Frick, 12. 22g-Paul Guglielman.

Heat Three (8 Laps): 1. 21-Billy Moyer, 2. F5-Garrett Alberson, 3. R5-Chandler Petty, 4. 33c-Chad Mahder, 5. 17-Billy Franklin, 6. 99-Scott Lewis, 7. 17x-Larry Childress, 8. 78s-Steve Stultz, 9. 74-Dan Diebel, 10. 26-Jon Brinkley 11. 20-Rodney Sanders.

Heat Four (8 Laps): 1. 37-Scott Ward, 2. 11x-Steve Drake, 3. 96rc-R.C. Whitwell, 4. 44-Cole Schill, 5. 12-Nick Bartels, 6. 53-Andrew Kosiski, 7. 6T-Terry Carter, 8. 24-Rick Ortega, 9. 54-Carlos Altumada, 10. 5x-John Duty.

“B” Mains – Top 2 from each advance to “A” Main

“B” Main One (10 Laps): 1. 91-Tyler Erb, 2. 86-Kyle Beard, 3. 0-Jake O’Neil, 4. 15k-Justin Kay, 5. 58-A.J. Diemel, 6. 15d-Justin Duty, 7. 10n-Rob Sanders, 8. 8-Kye Frick, 9. 38-Thomas Hunziker, 10. 54x-David Breazeale, 11. 74w-Collen Winebarger.

“B” Main Two (10 Laps): 1. 20-Rodney Sanders, 2. 53-Andrew Kosiski, 3. 99-Scott Lewis, 4. 78s-Steve Stultz, 5. 6T-Terry Carter, 6. 5x-John Duty, 7. 54-Carlos Altumada, 8. 74-Dan Diebel, 9. 24-Rick Ortega, 10. 22g-Paul Guglielman, 11. 17x-Larry Childress, 12. 26-Jon Brinkely.

“A” Main

“A” Main (30 Laps): 1. 32p-Bobby Pierce, 2. 32-Chris Simpson, 3. 21-Billy Moyer, 4. F5-Garrett Alberson, 5. 75-Terry Phillips, 6. 1-Earl Pearson, Jr., 7. 28m-Jimmy Mars, 8. 42s-Brandon Overton, 9. 91-Tyler Erb, 10. 37-Scott Ward, 11. 20-Rodney Sanders, 12. 98-Jason Rauen, 13. 11x-Steve Drake, 14. 71-Dustin Strand, 15. 86-Kyle Beard, 16. 51-Joey Moriarty, 17. 91T-Tony Toste, 18. R5-Chandler Petty, 19. 17-Billy Franklin, 20. 12-Nick Bartels, 21. 53-Andrew Kosiski, 22. 44-Cole Schill, 23. 33c-Chad Mahder, 24. 96rc-R.C. Whitwell.

MVT/Border International USRA Modifieds presented by Arizona Differential

Heat Races – Top 20 in passing points advance to “A” Main, balance to Two “B” Mains

Heat One (8 Laps): 1. 7a-Shane Sabraski, 2. A1-Phil Dixon, 3. 23-Matt Gilbertson, 4. 1s-Tim Ward, 5. 111x-Logan Drake, 6. 51-Alex Guthmiller, 7. 60-William Gould, 8. 7rr-Ryan Restad, 9. 65x-Carlos Ahumada, Jr., 10. 8a-Al Giesbrecht, 11. 11x-Rich Loftus.

Heat Two (8 Laps): 1. 25-Rodney Sanders, 2. 23h-Kent Arment, 3. 5L-Cody Laney, 4. 78-Cory Wier, 5. L8-Brian Schultz, 6. 15k-Justin Kay, 7. 10s-Robert King, 8. 37T-David Craft, 9. D25-David Tanner, 10. 32-D.J. Shannon, 11. X57-Richie Davis.

Heat Three (8 Laps): 1. 5m-Tyler McDonald, 2. 5g-Scott Greer, 3. 29d-Brad Dierks, 4. 30J-Justin Rexwinkle, 5. R1-Jay Richardson, 6. 111-Bumper Jones, 7. 78x-Trevor Egbert, 8. 34-Mickey Lassiter, 9. 223-Cole Peterson, 10. 50F-Brandon Farrington, 11. 6-Casey Skyberg.

Heat Four (8 Laps): 1. 52x-David McDonald, 2. J17-Jake Gallardo, 3. 20rt-Ricky Thornton, Jr., 4. G17-Fito Gallardo, 5. 96rc-R.C. Whitwell, 6. 171-Philip Houston, 7. 2j-Blake Jegtvig, 8. 26-Shawn Fletcher, 9. 44-Christy Barnett, 10. 27-Chris Unrau.

Heat Five (8 Laps): 1. 10c-Chad Olsen, 2. 71-Dustin Strand, 3. 98-Alex Stanford, 4. 131-Royal Jones, 5. 8-Wesley Summers, 6. 21x-Dustin Bluhm, 7. 7-Ken McCleskey, 8. 5-Jake Hartung, 9. 71x-Jesse Hoskins, 10. 30-Matt Leer.

“B” Mains – Top 2 from each advance to “A” Main

“B” Main One (10 Laps): 1. 30J-Justin Rexwinkle, 2. 15k-Justin Kay, 3. 2J-Blake Jegtvig, 4. R1-Jay Richardson, 5. 50F-Brandon Farrington, 6. L8-Brian Schultz, 7. 65x-Carlos Ahumada, Jr., 8. 7rr-Ryan Restad, 9. D25-David Tanner, 10. 32-D.J. Shannon, 11. X57-Richie Davis, 12. 7-Ken McCleskey, 13. 8a-Al Giesbrecht, 14. 21x-Dustin Bluhm, 15. 60-William Gould, 16. 78x-Trevor Egbert.

“B” Main Two (10 Laps): 1. 171-Philip Houston, 2. 111-Bumper Jones, 3. 5-Jake Hartung, 4. 26-Shawn Fletcher, 5. 30-Matt Leer, 6. 51-Alex Guthmiller, 7. 111x-Logan Drake, 8. 71x-Jesse Hoskins, 9. 11x-Rich Loftus, 10. 8-Wesley Summers, 11. 37T-David Craft, 12. 10s-Robert King, 13. 34-Mickey Lassiter, 14. 6-Casey Skyberg.

“A” Main

“A” Main (25 Laps): 1. 20rt-Ricky Thornton, Jr., 2. 96rc-R.C. Whitwell, 3. 7a-Shane Sabraski, 4. 25d-Brad Dierks, 5. 71-Dustin Strand, 6. 52x-David McDonald, 7. 5L-Cody Laney, 8. G17-Fito Gallardo, 9. 5m-Tyler McDonald, 10. 15k-Justin Kay, 11. 10c-Chad Olsen, 12. 23-Matt Gilbertson, 13. 23h-Kent Arment, 14. A1-Phil Dixon, 15. 171-Philip Houston, 16. 98-Alex Stanford, 17. J17-Jake Gallardo, 18. 111-Bumper Jones, 19. 30J-Justin Rexwinkle, 20. 78-Cory Wier, 21. 5g-Scott Greer, 22. 1s-Tim Ward, 23. 25-Rodney Sanders, 24. 131-Royal Jones.

RHR Swag X-Mods presented by Barnett Harley-Davidson

Heat Races – Top 20 in passing points advance to “A” Main, balance to “B” Main

Heat One (8 Laps): 1. 11-Brian Kakela, 2. 1s-Scott Bintz, 3. 35-Grant Southworth, 4. 19-Lucas Rodin, 5. 67-Rex Conrad, 6. 99x-Brady Bjella, 7. 10c-Cole Haugland, 8. 71-Jesse Hoskins, 9. 9-Ron Poe, 10. 17s-Lance Schill, 11. 71az-Tyler Mecl.

Heat Two (8 Laps): 1. 1st-Rusy Kollman, 2. 5-Ron Schreiner, 3. 14-Shawn Strong, 4. 3T-Travis Schulte, 5. 8272-Sherman Barnett, 6. 45-Dustin Bluhm, 7. 11g-Josh Griggs, 8. 96f-Eric Folsted, 9. 17e-Neil Eckhart, 10. 22k-Mark Kohaykewch, 11. 25-Andy Clower.

Heat Three (8 Laps): 1. 34-Jamie Thorstad, 2. 34-Eric Hauglane, 3. 17k-Stoney Kruk, 4. 4h-Grant Hall, 5. 5c-Preston Carr, 6. 20T-Mike Tanner, 7. 17m-Ashley Mehrwerth, 8. 13b-Jess Brekke, 9. 06az-Tommy Wyman, 10. 0-Brandon George.

Heat Four (8 Laps): 1. 5k-Tyler Kaeter, 2. 20rt-Ricky Thornton, Jr., 3. 18s-Clark Swartz, 4. 10c-Chad Olsen, 5. 99f-Shawn Fendes, 6. 23-Mark Simon, 7. 56-Terry Bahr, 8. 36-Jeff Gray, 9. 7m-Brandon Mehrwerth, 10. 10m-Trevor Miller.

“B” Main – Top 4 advance to “A” Main

“B” Main (12 Laps): 1. 17s-Lance Schill, 2. 17m-Ashley Mehrwerth, 3. 11g-Josh Griggs, 4. 23-Mark Simon, 5. 13b-Jess Brekke, 6. 96f-Eric Folsted, 7. 10c-Cole Haugland, 8. 9-Ron Poe, 9. 56-Terry Bahr, 10. 36-Jeff Gray, 11. 06az-Tommy Wyman, 12. 0-Brandon George, 13. 99f-Shawn Fernkes, 14. 17e-Neil Eckhart, 15. 71az-Tyler Mecl, 16. 71-Jesse Hoskins, 17. 7m-Brandon Mehrwerth, 18. 20T-Mike Tanner, 19. 22k-Mark Kohaykewch, 20. 67-Rex Conrad.

“A” Main

“A” Main (20 Laps): 1. 5-Ron Schreiner, 2. 20rt-Ricky Thornton, Jr., 3. 1sx-Rusty Kollman, 4. 14-Shawn Strong, 5. 5c-Preston Carr, 6. 19-Lucas Rodin, 7. 3T-Travis Schulte, 8. 11-Brian Kakela, 9. 10o-Chad Olsen, 10. 18s-Clark Swartz, 11. 17s-Lance Schill, 12. 1s-Scott Bintz, 13. 8272-Sherman Barnett, 14. 4h-Grant Hall, 15. 45-Dustin Bluhm, 16. 5k-Tyler Kaeter, 17. 32-Eric Hauglane, 18. 99x-Brady Bjella, 19. 17k-Stoney Kruk, 20. 23-Mark Simon, 21. 17m-Ashley Mehrwerth, 22. 11g-Josh Griggs, 23. 34-Jamie Thorstad, 24. 35-Grant Southworth.

Current Wild West Shootout Points through Night Four of Six:

Late Models

1 32p Bobby Pierce 273

2 32 Chris Simpson 260

3 28m Jimmy Mars 209

4 21 Billy Moyer 205

5 20 Rodney Sanders 187

6 1 Earl Pearson Jr 177

7 42 Brandon Overton 168

8 F5 Garrett Alberson 157

9 54 David Breazeale 155

10 75 Terry Phillips 148

11 91 Tyler Erb 142

12 98 Jason Rauen 134

13 71 Dustin Strand 125

14 96RC RC Whitwell 113

15 86 Kyle Beard 97

16 33c Chad Mahder 92

17 37 Scott Ward 89

18 157 Mike Marlar 88

19 15k Justin Kay 86

20 33x Ricky Thorton Jr 80

21 91t Tony Toste 66

22 11x Steve Drake 64

23 51 Joey Moriarty 63

24 7k Jason Krohn 61

25 2 Bobby Hogge 57

26 17 Billy Franklin 46

27 58 AJ Diemel 42

28 44 Cole Schill 39

29 0 Jake O’Neil 34

30 53 Andrew Kosiski 31

31 15 Justin Duty 31

32 12 Nick Bartels 25

33 R5 Chandler Petty 23

34 5x John Duty 22

35 74w Collen Winebarger 16

36 38 Thomas Hunziker 13

37 46 Darren Coffell 11

38 10n Rob Sanders 11

39 8 Kye Frick 10

40 54 Carlos Altumada 10

41 78 Steve Stultz 10

42 32b Clay Daly 10

43 6T Terry Carter 9

44 17 Larry Childress 8

45 24x Rick Ortega 8

46 22g Paul Guglielman 7

47 74 Dan Diebel 7

48 43 Dave Deetz 6

49 99 Scott Lewis 4

50 26 Jon Brinkley 4

51 R5 Brian Klein 4

52 12J Greg Jelvik 3

53 24 Jon Ortega 2

54 89 James Laing 1

Modifieds

1 20RT Ricky Thornton Jr 263

2 71 Dustin Strand 204

3 7A Shane Sabraski 195

4 52x David McDonald 193

5 G17 Fito Gallardo 187

6 96RC RC Whitwell 154

7 34 Mickey Lassiter 143

8 A1 Phil Dixon 136

9 29d Brad Dierks 133

10 30 Matt Leer 133

11 15k Justin Kay 132

12 J17 Jake Gallardo 126

13 23 Matt Gilbertson 119

14 5m Tyler McDonald 106

15 2J Blake Jegtvig 103

16 30J Justin Rexwinkle 95

17 111 Bumper Jones 95

18 R1 Jay Richardson 91

19 5L Cody Laney 90

20 10c Chad Olsen 88

21 26 Shawn Fletcher 83

22 171 Philip Houston 79

23 98 Alex Stanford 69

24 6 Casey Skyberg 68

25 65x Carlos Ahumada Jr 66

26 5g Scott Greer 53

27 7R Ryan Gaylord 48

28 131 Royal Jones 42

29 25 Rodney Sanders 40

30 78 Cory Wier 40

31 23h Kent Arment 35

32 71x Jesse Hoskins 33

33 77t Tripp Gaylord 31

34 11x Rich Loftus 30

35 111x Logan Drake 26

36 51 Alex Guthmiller 25

37 1s Tim Ward 24

38 1s Johnny Scott 17

39 8 Wesley Summers 12

40 L8 Brian Schultz 10

41 21x Dustin Bluhm 9

42 D25 David Tanner 9

43 60 William Gould 8

44 37JR Morgan Ward 8

45 50F Brandon Farrington 7

46 44 Christy Barnett 6

47 23h Terry Haren 6

48 1x Walter Ball 5

49 5 Jake Hartung 4

50 15x Kenny Mayer 4

51 10s Robert King 3

52 78x Trevor Egbert 3

53 7 Ken McCleskey 3

54 223 Cole Peterson 3

55 27 Chris Unrau 3

56 4az John Morris, Jr. 3

57 7 Wayne McCleskey 3

58 59 Mark Stewart 3

59 7rr Ryan Restad 2

60 8a Al Giesbrecht 2

61 37T David Craft 2

62 32 D.J. Shannon 2

63 X57 Richie Davis 2

64 21 K.C. Dieckman 2

65 1s Scott Bintz 2

X-Mods

1 3T Travis Schulte 233

2 1sx Rusty Kollman 232

3 14 Shawn Strong 215

4 5c Preston Carr 198

5 10o Chad Olsen 170

6 18s Clark Swartz 168

7 11 Brian Kakela 162

8 1s Scott Bintz 159

9 7 Brandon Mehrwerth 146

10 5 Ron Schreiner 140

11 5k Tyler Kaeter 132

12 19 Lucas Rodin 129

13 17s Lance Schill 106

14 35 Grant Southworth 102

15 45 Dustin Bluhm 102

16 4h Grant Hall 99

17 32 Eric Hauglane 95

18 20T Mike Tanner 93

19 17m Ashley Mehrwerth 73

20 99 Brady Bjella 70

21 20rt Ricky Thornton, Jr. 69

22 23 Mark Simon 68

23 17e Neil Eckhart 68

24 13b Jess Brekke 67

25 71az Tyler Mecl 67

26 67 Rex Conrad 59

27 17k Stoney Kruk 43

28 8272 Sherman Barnett 43

29 34 Jamie Thorstad 40

30 2JG Jason George 39

31 10m Trevor Miller 37

32 0h Chad Horst 29

33 96F Eric Folsted 24

34 11g Josh Griggs 21

35 99F Shawn Fernkes 17

36 56 Terry Bahr 12

37 ak47 Rex Higgins 11

38 71 Jesse Hoskins 10

39 10c Cole Haugland 9

40 84 Mike Goodwin 8

41 36 Jeff Gray 7

42 22k Mark Kohaykewych 7

43 8w Kenny Wyman 6

44 17 Harland Moorehart 6

45 T39 Lupe Gomez 6

46 9 Ron Poe 5

47 10m Cody Miller 4

48 62 John Parlmey 3

49 15 Speedy Madrid 3

50 0 Brandon George 2

51 06az Tommy Wyman 2

52 0 Mike Jung 2

53 22k Jerome Guyot 2

54 0 Brian Hatlestad 2

55 25 Andy Clower 1

