« Justin Grant Unstoppable On 2017 Chili Bowl Vacuworx Qualifying Night

Regionalized DIRTcar Sportsman Modified Series Format on Tap for 2017

Published by
mod134
January 14, 2017 in Airborne, Albany-Saratoga, Autodrome Drummond, Autodrome Granby, Brewerton, Brighton Speedway, Brockville Ontario Speedway, Cornwall Motor Speedway, Devil's Bowl, Fonda, Fulton, Humberstone Speedway, Lebanon Valley, Merrittville Speedway, Mohawk, Ohsweken Speedway, Oswego, Outlaw Speedway, Ransomville, RPM Speedway, The Dirt Track at Charlotte, Utica-Rome and Weedsport Speedway. Closed

CONCORD, N.C. – Jan. 14, 2017 – On the heels of a strong season in 2016 that saw over 230 different DIRTcar Sportsman Modified drivers compete in 15 series points shows, DIRTcar Racing officials will unveil a new format for Sportsman Modified teams in 2017.

Currently,19 different tracks have signed up for DIRTcar Sportsman Modifieds Series with negotiations ongoing for additional dates. To accommodate the increased demand, tour events being scheduled from the last weekend in April through late-September will be run under a regional format, with the schedule divided into four regions – North, West, Central and the East, which was announced earlier today will be a part of the King Of Dirt tour. DIRTcar Sportsman Modified Series teams will only be required to participate in a region of their choice in order to earn valuable series points. Point races run in other regions will become optional events for teams.

Home Track Bonus Points awarded for participating at one of the many DIRTcar Racing sanction tracks is again the foundation for the 2017 schedule. Bonus points from the regional DIRTcar Sportsman Modified Series will be added to a driver’s home track total on September 25. In addition to 1,000 Series bonus points, each regional points champion will earn a guaranteed starting spot at the Super DIRT Week Sportsman Championship at Oswego Speedway as well as a preferred starting spot in the OneDirt.com World Short Track Championship at the Dirt Track at Charlotte.

Drivers may compete in as many DIRTcar Racing events as they choose and may earn additional points toward the championship by competing in events out of their region (20 points per attempt up to a maximum of five totaling 100 points). These points will be added to a driver’s home track and regional bonus total.

Central New York and Brockville, Ontario will be the final battleground for the DIRTcar Racing Championship when the calendar reaches fall. All regions will converge for a five event “Fall Championship Challenge” – bringing the best of the best together into one five-race chase for the championship. Mandatory 150 point-to-win races will be on tap for Sportsman Modified teams during a busy week-long stretch beginning with Fulton Speedway’s 32nd Outlaw 200 Weekend on September 29th & 30th, Weedsport Speedway Super DIRT Week Kickoff Party on Wednesday Oct. 4, Brewerton Speedway 25th Hurricane, Thursday, Oct. 5 and the the 75-lap Super DIRT Week Championship at Oswego Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 8th. These events will build to the final series showdown for the DIRTcar Sportsman Modified Series crown on Friday, October 13 at Brockville Speedway for the Fall Nationals.

“We feel this will allow teams to run good paying races within region throughout the season and earn valuable points without a heavy travel burden,” said Mike Perrotte, DIRTcar Director of Series and sanction. “Then to have them all converge into the same sandbox for the Fall Championship Challenge allows teams to race against racers from other regions for all the marbles.”

Any Series feature winner across all four regions will earn automatic berths into the OneDirt.com World Short Track Championship All-Star Invitational at The Dirt Track at Charlotte on October 27. The top-12 in final overall series points will carry provisional starter status into the OneDirt.com World Short Track Championship non-point series finale on October 28.

“There has been a high demand for series races from track promoters and a lot of interest from race teams since we ended the series last fall,” said DIRTcar Sportsman Modified Director, Cory Reed. “The series includes major events and great race tracks – we think the race teams will be pleased.”

2017 Super DIRTcar Sportsman Series Schedule

2017 Super DIRTcar Sportsman Series Schedule
*Subject to Change*
Day/Date
Location
Event Name
 
 
 
Central Region
Friday, April 28
Fulton Speedway
Highbank Holdup
Sunday, April 30
Utica-Rome Speedway
Tuesday, June 20
Outlaw Speedway
Monday, July 3
Weedsport Speedway
Sportsman Classic
Friday, September 15
Brewerton Speedway
Duel at the Demon
North Region
Saturday, May 6
Autodrome Drummond
Friday, August 11
Autodrome Granby
Sunday, September 3
Cornwall Motor Speedway
Saturday, September 16
Mohawk Speedway
Pete Mitchell Memorial
Friday, September 22
LeRPM Speedway
Saturday, September 23
Autodrome Drummond
Sunday, September 24
Airborne Speedway
West Region
Tuesday, July 25
Ohsweken Speedway
Friday, September 8
Ransomville Speedway
Saturday, September 9
Merrittville Speedway
Sunday, September 10
Humberstone Speedway
Friday, September 22
Brighton Speedway
Applefest Weekend
Saturday, September 23
Brighton Speedway
Applefest Weekend
East Region/King of Dirt
Sunday, May 13
Utica-Rome Speedway
Monday, May 28
Devil’s Bowl Speedway
Saturday, July 15
Lebanon Valley Speedway
Tuesday, August 15
Albany-Saratoga Speedway
Sunday, August 20
Utica-Rome Speedway
Thursday, August 31
Lebanon Valley Speedway
Friday, September 8
Albany-Saratoga Speedway
Northeast Crate Nationals
Friday, September 22
Fonda Speedway
Fall Championship Challenge (150 point events)
FridaySaturday, September 29 & 30
Fulton Speedway
32nd Outlaw 200 Weekend
Wednesday, October 4
Weedsport Speedway
Super DIRT Week Kickoff Party
Thursday, October 5
Brewerton Speedway
25th Hurricane
Sunday, October 8
Oswego Speedway
NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week
Friday, October 13
Brockville Speedway
Fall Nationals
Thu-Fri-Sat, October 26-28
The Dirt Track at Charlotte
World Short Track Championship – NP

*Subject to Change*

The Super DIRTcar Series and DIRTcar Racing in the Northeast is brought to fans by many important sponsors and partners, including: Hoosier Racing Tire (Official Tire), VP Racing Fuels (Official Racing Fuel), Chevy Performance Parts and NAPA Auto Parts; in addition to contingency sponsors, including: ASI Race Wear, Bicknell Racing Products, Bilstein Shocks, Cometic Gasket, Comp Cams, Edelbrock, Fox Shocks, Henry’s Exhaust Systems, Intercomp, JE Pistons, JRI Shocks, KSE Racing Products, Mike’s Racing Heads, Motorsports Safety Systems, MSD, Pole Position Raceway, Superflow Dynos and Wrisco Aluminum; along with manufacturer sponsors, including: Beyea Headers, Racing Electronics and TNT Rescue.

Sources: Colby Gorniewicz/DIRTcar Racing PR



racecarbanner









YankeeRacer.com

Promote Your Page Too
January 2017
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Archives