BUENA PARK, CALIFORNIA (January 24, 2017) – Announced today KMC Wheels has entered into a sponsorship agreement with ARCA Racing Series’ rookie of the year candidate, Zane Smith, for the upcoming 2017 racing season.

KMC Wheels, a leading automobile wheel manufacture and distributor located in Southern California, will partner with Zane Smith and his Venturini Motorsports backed Toyota team to promote the company’s popular KMC Truck and SUV Wheel brand.

“We’re proud to support Zane’s efforts with our KMC Wheel Brand for the upcoming ARCA season. Zane’s youth and talent compliments our overall KMC target demographic and appeals to a large segment of the U.S. light and heavy truck market consumer base,” says Todd Hayes, Global Director of Sports Marketing and Events for Wheel Pros, LLC.

Smith, a seventeen-year old native of Huntington Beach, California, will appear in 18 of 20 ARCA Racing Series events for Venturini Motorsports.

For more information on KMC Wheels please visit www.WheelPros.com. Learn more about Zane Smith at www.facebook.com/zanesmithracing or on Twitter @ZaneSmith77.

About Wheel Pros, LLC

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Wheel Pros is a leading designer, marketer, and distributor of branded aftermarket wheels. The company also distributes performance tires and accessories. Founded in 1995 with two distribution centers, the company today carries proprietary, leading brands that are recognized across all major vehicle segments and are sold through a national footprint of 29 distribution centers and internationally.

ABOUT VENTURINI MOTORSPORTS:

Venturini Motorsports (VMS), fielding cars for over 30-years in the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards, is one of the premier NASCAR driver development programs in the country. Multiple team championships and consistent on-track success, VMS has evolved into one of the most recognizable names in motorsports. Since 2007, VMS has assisted in the career development of notable NASCAR drivers such as Joey Logano, Erik Jones, William Byron, Justin Allgaier, Alex Bowman, Brian Scott, Ryan Blaney, Brennan Poole, Daniel Suarez, Brandon Jones and John Wes Townley. Over the years the Venturini name has become synonymous with modern-day racing in America. In 2012, the Venturini family was inducted into the National Italian American Sports Hall of Fame (www.NIASHF.org) and now find themselves enshrined with such sports icons as Joe DiMaggio, Mario Andretti, Vince Lombardi, Tommy Lasorda and Rocky Marciano.

Official: www.VenturiniMotorsports.com | Twitter: @VenturiniMotor | Facebook: Venturini Motorsports

Sources: Tommy Venturini/Venturini Motorsports PR