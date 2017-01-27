January 27, 2016 – Introducing the (Your Name Here) Midwest Thunder Sprint Cars presented bywww.OpenWheel101.com! I’ve been thinking of the best way to give back to sprint car racing through our website, and I’ve come up with a points system that will be based on 70+ 410 sprint car shows here in the Midwest. The National Sprint League was a huge plus the past couple of seasons, and its absence leaves a gap. So too, does the sale of Badlands Motor Speedway (Huset’s). I thought it would be a good way to give back to the drivers in the Midwest, and maybe we can expand on that in the future.

The Central PA Sprint Cars Presented by Hoseheads.com has grown from a first year of $2,000 paid to the champ, to $23,000 this past year spread over the top ten spots. That growth has occurred thanks to partners including title sponsors Champion Oil and Speedway Motors this past year, and several associate partners.

Allan Holland of Hoseheads is donating the first $1,000 as an associate partner for the Midwest Thunder Sprint Cars and we want to grow it from there! There are a number of ways to contribute, whether you are a business or individual who just wants to donate to the cause for yourself, in honor of someone else, or to just help the growth of sprint car racing here in the Midwest and beyond. There are options from title series sponsorship, to associate sponsorship to a quarterly donation.

Visit this link to see how to partner and the benefits included with each option… (http://www.openwheel101.com/Pages/Advertising)

Over seventy 410 sprint shows in ten states will be a part of the tentative schedule (below). Drivers are eligible to receive points in each one of the events. Points will be awarded to the top fifteen drivers in each feature.

In addition to the events held at Knoxville Raceway and Jackson Motorplex, several visits to the Midwest by the World of Outlaws and All Stars are part of the schedule. Select IRA and MOWA events are also included, as well as major events including the Knoxville Nationals, Jackson Nationals, Front Row Challenge, Queen’s Royale, Jerry Richert Memorial and Tom Knowles Memorial to name a few. Of course, track and series schedules change, so we anticipate some additions and deletions along the way.

Tentative Races that will be counted for Points with the Midwest Thunder Sprint Cars presented bywww.OpenWheel101.com (subject to change)

Fri, April 7 – Jacksonville Speedway (IL) MOWA

Sat, April 8 – 34 Raceway (IA) IRA/MOWA

Sat, April 15 – Knoxville (IA) Raceway

Sat, April 22 – Knoxville (IA) Raceway

Sat, April 29 – Knoxville (IA) Raceway

Fri, May 5 – Missouri State Fair Speedway WoO

Sat, May 6 – Knoxville (IA) Raceway

Fri, May 12 – Jackson (MN) Motorplex

Sat, May 13 – Knoxville (IA) Raceway

Sat, May 20 – Knoxville (IA) Raceway

Sun, May 21 – Angell Park Speedway (WI) All Stars

Fri, May 26 – Jackson (MN) Motorplex

Sat, May 27 – Knoxville (IA) Raceway

Thur, June 1 – Jackson (MN) Nationals WoO

Fri, June 2 – Jackson (MN) Nationals WoO

Sat, June 3 – Jackson (MN) Nationals WoO

Fri, June 9 – Knoxville (IA) Raceway WoO

Sat, June 10 – Knoxville (IA) Raceway WoO

Sun, June 11 – 34 Raceway (IA) All Stars

Tue, June 13 – Eagle Raceway (NE) WoO

Fri, June 16 – River Cities Speedway (ND) WoO

Sat, June 17 – Knoxville (IA) Raceway

Sat, June 17 – Red River Valley Speedway (ND) WoO

Tue, June 20 – Granite City Speedway (MN) WoO

Fri, June 23 – West Liberty (IA) Speedway WoO

Fri, June 23 – Jackson (MN) Motorplex

Sat, June 24 – Knoxville (IA) Raceway

Tue, June 27 – The Dirt Oval at Route 66 (IL) WoO

Thur, June 29 – Deer Creek Speedway (MN) WoO

Fri, June 30 – Jackson (MN) Motorplex

Sat, July 1 – Knoxville (IA) Raceway

Fri, July 7 – Cedar Lake Speedway (WI) WoO

Sat, July 8 – Knoxville (IA) Raceway

Fri, July 14 – Jackson (MN) Motorplex

Sat, July 15 – Knoxville (IA) Raceway

Fri, July 21 – Jackson (MN) Motorplex

Sat, July 22 – Knoxville (IA) Raceway

Wed, July 26 – Peoria Speedway (IL) MOWA

Thur, July 27 – Tri-City Speedway (IL) MOWA

Fri, July 28 – Jackson (MN) Motorplex

Fri, July 28 – Jacksonville Speedway (IL) MOWA

Sat, July 29 – Knoxville (IA) Raceway

Sat, July 29 – Macon Speedway (IL) MOWA

Fri, Aug 4 – I-55 Raceway (MO) WoO

Sat, Aug 5 – I-55 Raceway “Ironman 55” (MO) WoO

Sun, Aug 6 – Knoxville (IA) Raceway Cappy Classic

Mon, Aug 7 – Southern Iowa Speedway Front Row Challenge

Wed, Aug 9 – Knoxville (IA) Raceway Nationals

Thur, Aug 10 – Knoxville (IA) Raceway Nationals

Fri, Aug 11 – Knoxville (IA) Raceway Nationals

Sat, Aug 12 – Knoxville (IA) Raceway Nationals

Fri, Aug 18 – River Cities Speedway (ND) WoO

Fri, Aug 25 – Jackson (MN) Motorplex

Sun, Aug 20 – Nodak Speedway (ND) WoO

Sat, Aug 26 – Knoxville (IA) Raceway

Fri, Sept 1 – Jackson (MN) Motorplex

Sat, Sept 2 – Jackson (MN) Motorplex

Fri, Sept 8 – Superior Speedway (WI) IRA

Fri, Sept 8 – Jacksonville Speedway (IL) MOWA

Sat, Sept 9 – Cedar Lake Speedway (WI) Jerry Richert Memorial

Sat, Sept 9 – Spoon River Speedway (IL) Tom Knowles Memorial

Fri, Sept 15 – Clay County Fair Speedway (IA) IRA

Sat, Sept 16 – Deer Creek Speedway (MN) IRA

Sat, Sept 30 – St. Francois County Raceway (MO) Queen’s Royale

Fri, Oct 6 – Fairbury American Legion Speedway (IL) MOWA

Sat, Oct 7 – Fairbury American Legion Speedway (IL) MOWA

Fri, Oct 13 – Jacksonville Speedway (IL) MOWA

Sat, Oct 14 – Jacksonville Speedway (IL) MOWA

Fri, Oct 20 – Lakeside Speedway (KS) WoO

Sat, Oct 21 – Salina Highbanks Speedway (OK) WoO

Sources: Bill Wright/Bill W Media