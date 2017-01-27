January 27, 2016 – Introducing the (Your Name Here) Midwest Thunder Sprint Cars presented bywww.OpenWheel101.com! I’ve been thinking of the best way to give back to sprint car racing through our website, and I’ve come up with a points system that will be based on 70+ 410 sprint car shows here in the Midwest. The National Sprint League was a huge plus the past couple of seasons, and its absence leaves a gap. So too, does the sale of Badlands Motor Speedway (Huset’s). I thought it would be a good way to give back to the drivers in the Midwest, and maybe we can expand on that in the future.
The Central PA Sprint Cars Presented by Hoseheads.com has grown from a first year of $2,000 paid to the champ, to $23,000 this past year spread over the top ten spots. That growth has occurred thanks to partners including title sponsors Champion Oil and Speedway Motors this past year, and several associate partners.
Allan Holland of Hoseheads is donating the first $1,000 as an associate partner for the Midwest Thunder Sprint Cars and we want to grow it from there! There are a number of ways to contribute, whether you are a business or individual who just wants to donate to the cause for yourself, in honor of someone else, or to just help the growth of sprint car racing here in the Midwest and beyond. There are options from title series sponsorship, to associate sponsorship to a quarterly donation.
Visit this link to see how to partner and the benefits included with each option… (http://www.openwheel101.com/Pages/Advertising)
Over seventy 410 sprint shows in ten states will be a part of the tentative schedule (below). Drivers are eligible to receive points in each one of the events. Points will be awarded to the top fifteen drivers in each feature.
In addition to the events held at Knoxville Raceway and Jackson Motorplex, several visits to the Midwest by the World of Outlaws and All Stars are part of the schedule. Select IRA and MOWA events are also included, as well as major events including the Knoxville Nationals, Jackson Nationals, Front Row Challenge, Queen’s Royale, Jerry Richert Memorial and Tom Knowles Memorial to name a few. Of course, track and series schedules change, so we anticipate some additions and deletions along the way.
Tentative Races that will be counted for Points with the Midwest Thunder Sprint Cars presented bywww.OpenWheel101.com (subject to change)
Fri, April 7 – Jacksonville Speedway (IL) MOWA
Sat, April 8 – 34 Raceway (IA) IRA/MOWA
Sat, April 15 – Knoxville (IA) Raceway
Sat, April 22 – Knoxville (IA) Raceway
Sat, April 29 – Knoxville (IA) Raceway
Fri, May 5 – Missouri State Fair Speedway WoO
Sat, May 6 – Knoxville (IA) Raceway
Fri, May 12 – Jackson (MN) Motorplex
Sat, May 13 – Knoxville (IA) Raceway
Sat, May 20 – Knoxville (IA) Raceway
Sun, May 21 – Angell Park Speedway (WI) All Stars
Fri, May 26 – Jackson (MN) Motorplex
Sat, May 27 – Knoxville (IA) Raceway
Thur, June 1 – Jackson (MN) Nationals WoO
Fri, June 2 – Jackson (MN) Nationals WoO
Sat, June 3 – Jackson (MN) Nationals WoO
Fri, June 9 – Knoxville (IA) Raceway WoO
Sat, June 10 – Knoxville (IA) Raceway WoO
Sun, June 11 – 34 Raceway (IA) All Stars
Tue, June 13 – Eagle Raceway (NE) WoO
Fri, June 16 – River Cities Speedway (ND) WoO
Sat, June 17 – Knoxville (IA) Raceway
Sat, June 17 – Red River Valley Speedway (ND) WoO
Tue, June 20 – Granite City Speedway (MN) WoO
Fri, June 23 – West Liberty (IA) Speedway WoO
Fri, June 23 – Jackson (MN) Motorplex
Sat, June 24 – Knoxville (IA) Raceway
Tue, June 27 – The Dirt Oval at Route 66 (IL) WoO
Thur, June 29 – Deer Creek Speedway (MN) WoO
Fri, June 30 – Jackson (MN) Motorplex
Sat, July 1 – Knoxville (IA) Raceway
Fri, July 7 – Cedar Lake Speedway (WI) WoO
Sat, July 8 – Knoxville (IA) Raceway
Fri, July 14 – Jackson (MN) Motorplex
Sat, July 15 – Knoxville (IA) Raceway
Fri, July 21 – Jackson (MN) Motorplex
Sat, July 22 – Knoxville (IA) Raceway
Wed, July 26 – Peoria Speedway (IL) MOWA
Thur, July 27 – Tri-City Speedway (IL) MOWA
Fri, July 28 – Jackson (MN) Motorplex
Fri, July 28 – Jacksonville Speedway (IL) MOWA
Sat, July 29 – Knoxville (IA) Raceway
Sat, July 29 – Macon Speedway (IL) MOWA
Fri, Aug 4 – I-55 Raceway (MO) WoO
Sat, Aug 5 – I-55 Raceway “Ironman 55” (MO) WoO
Sun, Aug 6 – Knoxville (IA) Raceway Cappy Classic
Mon, Aug 7 – Southern Iowa Speedway Front Row Challenge
Wed, Aug 9 – Knoxville (IA) Raceway Nationals
Thur, Aug 10 – Knoxville (IA) Raceway Nationals
Fri, Aug 11 – Knoxville (IA) Raceway Nationals
Sat, Aug 12 – Knoxville (IA) Raceway Nationals
Fri, Aug 18 – River Cities Speedway (ND) WoO
Fri, Aug 25 – Jackson (MN) Motorplex
Sun, Aug 20 – Nodak Speedway (ND) WoO
Sat, Aug 26 – Knoxville (IA) Raceway
Fri, Sept 1 – Jackson (MN) Motorplex
Sat, Sept 2 – Jackson (MN) Motorplex
Fri, Sept 8 – Superior Speedway (WI) IRA
Fri, Sept 8 – Jacksonville Speedway (IL) MOWA
Sat, Sept 9 – Cedar Lake Speedway (WI) Jerry Richert Memorial
Sat, Sept 9 – Spoon River Speedway (IL) Tom Knowles Memorial
Fri, Sept 15 – Clay County Fair Speedway (IA) IRA
Sat, Sept 16 – Deer Creek Speedway (MN) IRA
Sat, Sept 30 – St. Francois County Raceway (MO) Queen’s Royale
Fri, Oct 6 – Fairbury American Legion Speedway (IL) MOWA
Sat, Oct 7 – Fairbury American Legion Speedway (IL) MOWA
Fri, Oct 13 – Jacksonville Speedway (IL) MOWA
Sat, Oct 14 – Jacksonville Speedway (IL) MOWA
Fri, Oct 20 – Lakeside Speedway (KS) WoO
Sat, Oct 21 – Salina Highbanks Speedway (OK) WoO
Sources: Bill Wright/Bill W Media